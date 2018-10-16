Boman Fine Arts Center Debuts to Rave Reviews

She was given her maiden send off by the area dignitaries, residents, and distinguished guests as Forest City debuted its $10 million live theater, art gallery, and meeting rooms on Monday night. The Boman Fine Arts Center opened to a capacity crowd gathered in the theater to see the newest edition to Forest City and surrounding communities. Amidst the patrons enjoying a somewhat brisk evening with no clouds in the sky, theater goers were very impressed at the construction and design of the facility.

Dignitaries such as Iowa State Senator Dennis Guth attended and marveled at the facility and what it means to the area.

Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann was a part of the evenings performances and events. His school district will now have a number of performances and concerts in the venue. He agreed that students will now have a theatrical venue they can grow and learn from and take pride in.

The theater is not limited to just Forest City High School students. University productions will be done in the facility along with productions by BrickStreet Theater. According to Dr. Jim Brockhohn of the theater company, the troupe is looking forward to its first production there.

The theater complex is named after a family who enjoyed and promotes the arts according to Waldorf University President, Dr. Bob Alsop.

At a time when the arts are not as supported from a state educational funding standpoint, Lehmann and all other educators here see the fine arts center as a chance to keep pace with other professional theaters in larger cities.

The first production in the fine arts center will be the Forest City Community Schools staging of Anything Goes on November 3rd and 4th. Tickets go on sale October 22nd at the school offices.