Boman Fine Arts Center Debuts to Rave Reviews

October 16, 2018 AJ Taylor Audio, Local News, Media, News 0

She was given her maiden send off by the area dignitaries, residents, and distinguished guests as Forest City debuted its $10 million live theater, art gallery, and meeting rooms on Monday night. The Boman Fine Arts Center opened to a capacity crowd gathered in the theater to see the newest edition to Forest City and surrounding communities. Amidst the patrons enjoying a somewhat brisk evening with no clouds in the sky, theater goers were very impressed at the construction and design of the facility.

The view from the back of the theater looking towards the stage.

Dignitaries such as Iowa State Senator Dennis Guth attended and marveled at the facility and what it means to the area.

What the actors on stage will see looking out to the audience.

Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann was a part of the evenings performances and events. His school district will now have a number of performances and concerts in the venue. He agreed that students will now have a theatrical venue they can grow and learn from and take pride in.

The orchestra pit which is comparable to professional theater sized pits.

The theater is not limited to just Forest City High School students. University productions will be done in the facility along with productions by BrickStreet Theater. According to Dr. Jim Brockhohn of the theater company, the troupe is looking forward to its first production there.

The front entrance of the Boman Fine Arts Center which leads to the theater and the upstairs areas.

The theater complex is named after a family who enjoyed and promotes the arts according to Waldorf University President, Dr. Bob Alsop.

The upstairs meeting area which can be used for private parties, weddings, and meetings.

At a time when the arts are not as supported from a state educational funding standpoint, Lehmann and all other educators here see the fine arts center as a chance to keep pace with other professional theaters in larger cities.

As patrons enter the main entrance, or as they stroll around during intermissions, they can take in the art gallery located on the first floor.

The first production in the fine arts center will be the Forest City Community Schools staging of Anything Goes on November 3rd and 4th. Tickets go on sale October 22nd at the school offices.

 

 

 