Mason City to Host Voting Seminar

Absentee voting has already begun in advance of the November elections this fall. County Auditor offices in courthouses in each county are now accepting voters who want to vote in advance of the big day. However questions remain as to the new laws passed in the past legislative session.

AARP Iowa and the Latino Political Network are offering a non-partisan effort to inform Iowa’s voters who are 50 and older, as well as the Latino population, about changes to the state’s voting laws. AARP Iowa state director Brad Anderson says the two organizations are launching a statewide tour next week to help voters understand some of those changes.

Anderson says one of the questions that’s being frequently asked is about the elimination of straight-party voting.

Anderson says since there’s been a lot of talk in the news about Voter I-D, that’s also led to a lot of confusion.

Anderson says the majority of Iowans voting are over the age of 50.

The event will be held on Tuesday in Mason City. Registration is required by calling 877-926-8300, or you can find a link to the online event registration at https://states.aarp.org/events-ia/