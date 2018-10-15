Mason City Man Sentenced to Prison for 2017 Stabbing Death

A Mason City man has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter in the stabbing death of another man.

Braedon Bowers was sentenced Friday in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

Bowers was found guilty in August of voluntary manslaughter. He had been charged with first-degree murder in the May 30, 2017, stabbing of 23-year-old Wraymond Todd in Mason City. Todd died five days later.

Bowers has maintained that he did not intend to kill Todd. His attorneys said Bowers was acting in self-defense.