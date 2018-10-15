Boman Fine Arts Center to Hold an Open House Tonight

The moment has arrived for the Forest City and surrounding communities. The opening to the public of the Boman Fine Arts Center. It is a vision by several entities to bring quality fine arts programming and events to the area while giving a professional experience to students at the high school and college level. For Waldorf University President Dr. Bob Alsop, the theater will also be a place for the community to get involved.

Tonight, an invitation only gathering will take place to preview the theater, meeting rooms, reception areas, and the backstage areas. Distinguished guests are expected to attend tonight to also tour the facility. The $10 million facility is on time and right on budget according to Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann.

The new theater will also mean new opportunities for downtown businesses and restaurants when either school, community, or professional productions take place. the city has planned a traffic study to ensure that traffic will not be hampered and area residents are not inconvenienced. Overall, Forest City Byron Ruiter believes the fine arts center will be a tremendous addition to the city.

The first theatrical production will be done by the Forest City High School Theater Department of Anything Goes on November 3rd and 4th. Tickets for the debut performance will go on sale at the high school office on October 22nd.