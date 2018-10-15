“Anything Goes” Coming to Forest City High School

Forest City High School will be presenting the Broadway musical Anything Goes November 3rd and 4th at the Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City.

Anything Goes is a 1934 musical with music and lyrics by the great musical playwright Cole Porter. The story concerns madcap antics aboard an ocean liner bound from New York to London. Billy Crocker is a stowaway in love with heiress Hope Harcourt, who is engaged to Lord Evelyn Oakleigh. Nightclub singer Reno Sweeney and Public Enemy #13, “Moonface” Martin, aid Billy in his quest to try and win Hope. The musical introduced such songs as Anything Goes, You’re on Top, and I Get a Kick Out of You.

Performance times are 7pm each night and feature a large ensemble. Gracie Lackore will play Hope Harcourt, Sarah Hovinga plays Reno Sweeney, Ian Bennet plays Billy Crocker and Micaiah Krutsinger plays “Moonface” Martin in the show.

Tickets go on sale starting October 22th at the high school office. This will be the first Forest City High School production at the new Boman Fine Arts Center.