SATURDAY MORNING FISHING REPORT: Fall Fishing is Fair in Most Lakes

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperatures are in the mid 50’s. Bluegill – Fair: Use a small jig with a small piece of crawler fished under a bobber in 3-6 feet of water in Town Bay from the stone piers along the north shoreline of Town Bay along Ice House Point and near the inlet bridge. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth all over the lake using traditional bass lures. There is a 15 inch minimum length limit on largemouth bass in Black Hawk Lake. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use stink bait, cut bait, or crawler fished on the bottom along Ice House Point in Town Bay, and along shore near the outlet. Yellow Perch – Fair: Catch fish up to 12 inches with small powerbaits like crappie nibbles, perch eyes and crawlers fished 2-4 feet below a bobber.

Brushy Creek Lake

There is a 15 inch minimum length limit on largemouth bass in Brushy Creek Lake, and a 40 inch minimum length limit for musky. Walleye – Fair: Troll slowly crawler rigs, minnows or leaches in 10-15 feet of water. Yellow Perch – Fair: Find perch along the vegetation. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch bass along weed lines near shore just about anywhere with traditional bass lures. There is a 15 inch minimum length limit on largemouth bass in Brushy Creek Lake. Bluegill – Fair: Try tube jigs tipped with crawlers in 5-15 feet of water.

Crawford Creek Impoundment

Water temperatures are in the mid 50’s. Black Crappie – Fair: A recent survey showed crappie up to 10 inches along shore. Use minnows or crawlers fished below a bobber in the mornings and evenings. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use traditional bass lures along the shoreline.

North Twin Lake

Water temperatures are in the mid 50’s. White Crappie – Slow: No Report – A recent survey showed most crappie are 6-10 inches with a few up to 14 inches. Walleye – Slow: Walleye up to 27 inches have been seen in recent netting surveys.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

Storm Lake has a daily limit of 3 walleye and all 17- to 22-inch walleye must be released; no more than one walleye longer than 22 inches may be taken per day. Walleye – Fair: Use crawler rigs and troll crankbaits along the edges of the dredge cuts around the lake. Try twisters and leaches fished under a bobber from shore. White Bass – Fair: Use crankbaits and crawlers fished from shore. Black Crappie – Fair: A recent survey showed crappie up to 10 inches can be found near shore; use a crawler or minnow fished on a small jig below a bobber.

Water temperatures in Black Hawk District lakes are in the mid 50’s. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Beeds Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Drift fish or troll with a tube jig or small minnow. Yellow Bass – Fair: Drift fish or troll with a small jig. Shore anglers should fish a small piece of crawler or cut bait off the bottom.

Clear Lake

Surface water temperature is 57 degrees. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use crawlers or cut bait in the areas where water is entering the lake. Muskellunge – Fair: Fish the edge of the vegetation and near docks. Walleye – Good: Try a jig and minnow in the lighted areas around docks after dark.

Crystal Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Drift or troll small tube jigs or a minnow in the dredge cut or on the edge of vegetation. Walleye – Fair: Try a jig and minnow in the area near the old road bed.

Rice Lake

Yellow Perch – Good: Use a small minnow or a plastic bait in the deeper water.

For information on the lakes and rivers in the north central area, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

Yellow Bass – Good: Excellent bite continues with good numbers of fish being caught. Cast mini-jigs or hair-jigs or use small baits tipped with wigglers. Don’t overlook the evening bite from docks as these fish will move shallow at dusk. Walleye – Good: Numbers of fish are being caught with traditional baits; good numbers of yellow bass are mixed in with the catch. Northern Pike – Good: Anglers report northern pike action on the lake; best area is where there is flow into the lake.

Lake Pahoja

Bluegill – Good: Good numbers of large angler acceptable size fish being caught.Channel Catfish – Good: Report of a good fall bite with large angler acceptable size fish being caught.

Lost Island Lake

Yellow Bass – Good: Reports of yellow bass being caught with black crappie and yellow perch up to 10 inches mixed in the catch. Use small lures such as a twister tail or hair jigs. Bluegill – Good: Recent surveys show numbers of fish approaching 7 inches in the lake. Black Crappie – Good: Reports of fish being caught from the lake. Look for the bite to continue. Walleye – Good: The fall walleye bite has started. Use traditional baits during “prime time”.

Ocheyedan Pit #1

Channel Catfish – Good: Recent surveys show good numbers of 17 -23 inch channel catfish.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Walleye – Good: The fall walleye bite is on. Troll crankbaits during the day; wader fishing is your best chance to catch trophy size fish.

Spirit Lake

Walleye – Good: The fall walleye bite has started with action improving. Yellow Perch – Good: Good numbers of fish are being caught with sorting needed; anglers continue to harvest numbers of angler acceptable size fish. Use mini jigs tipped with wigglers or a minnow. Northern Pike – Good: Angler reports of northern pike action on the lake; best area is where there is flow into the lake.

West Okoboji Lake

Bluegill – Good: Rock piles in deeper water with stands of aquatic growth will produce good numbers of angler acceptable sized fish.

For more information throughout the week, contact the Spirit Lake Fish Hatchery at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Water levels are high, but are stabilizing. Boating is not recommended. Please visit the USGS Water Data website for more information.

Decorah District Streams

Catchable trout stocking is now unannounced. Stocking frequency and amounts are the same as conditions allow. Area streams are high and muddy; ones with better watersheds will clear faster. Brown Trout – Fair: Brown Trout have been finicky this week. Try using larger flies mimicking grasshoppers or minnows.

Lake Hendricks

Few anglers have been out. Water is muddy. Black Crappie – Fair: Shoreline anglers are using a tube jig fished under a bobber.

Lake Meyer

Water temperatures are cooling, but turned muddy with rain. Angling has been spotty. Docks will be out by the weekend. Bluegill – Slow. Black Crappie – Slow.

Turkey River (above Clermont)

The Turkey River crested yesterday and is muddy. Use care around swollen rivers. Recreational activities are not recommended.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Water levels are falling, but the river remains muddy. Water temperatures are in the upper 50’s. Paddling activities are not recommended. Visit the USGS Water Data website for current information.

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)

Water levels are falling, but the river remains muddy. Water temperatures are in the upper 50’s. Paddling activities are not recommended. Visit the USGS Water Data website for current information.

Rainfall from this past week turned area waterbodies muddy with increased water levels and flows. No rain is in the weekend forecast. Temperatures in the upper 40’s to below freezing at night. It’s a good time to enjoy the fall colors. For current fishing information, please call the Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.





Big Woods Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Float a crappie minnow under a slip bobber near drop-offs or structure.

Manchester District Streams

Most Manchester District streams should provide angling opportunities by the upcoming weekend. Flows will remain swift, but clarity should be good.

Silver Lake (Delaware)

Silver Lake is in excellent condition for angling, but there have been no reports. Bluegill, crappie, largemouth bass and northern pike are the main species in this lake.

Angling opportunities have been almost nonexistent with recent flooding events. Rivers and streams will start to fall with the extended dry forecast. Trout streams should be in good condition for the upcoming weekend. Call the N.E. Iowa district office at 563-927-3276 for more information.



MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

River level at Lansing has risen to 12.2 feet and is expected to reach 12.4 feet. Water temperature is near 57 degrees. New Albin ramp road is closed due to high water.

The Lansing Village Creek ramp construction is complete and the ramp is open. Walleye– Fair: High water and current will make fishing difficult this week. Try fishing side channel sloughs with less debris and current. Yellow Perch – Fair: Expect the perch bite to pick up into late fall. Look for fish out of the main channel using live minnow floated under a bobber. Largemouth Bass – Good: Look for largemouth in the slack water areas off the main channel or running sloughs. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Smallmouth action has slowed with the high muddy water. Cast inline spinners or crankbaits along rock or tree habitat in current. Bluegill – Fair: Find bluegills in clearer water with slow current in backwater areas away from main channel and sloughs. Black Crappie– Fair: Expect the crappie bite to pick up this fall after the water clarity improves. Try tube jigs or minnow under a bobber in submersed trees in the backwater sloughs.

Mississippi River Pool 10

River level is 20.5 feet at Lynxville and is expected to reach 21.8 feet. Sny Magill road is closed due to high water. Water temperature is 59 degrees at the Lock and Dam 9. Walleye– Slow: High water and current will make fishing difficult this week. Try fishing side channel sloughs with less debris and current. Yellow Perch – Fair: Expect the perch bite to pick up into late fall. Look for fish out of the main channel using live minnow floated under a bobber. Bluegill – Fair: Find bluegills in clearer water with slow current in backwater areas away from main channel and sloughs. Largemouth Bass – Good: Look for largemouth in the slack water areas off the main channel or running sloughs. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Smallmouth action has slowed with the high muddy water. Cast inline spinners or crankbaits along rock or tree habitat in current. Black Crappie – Fair: Expect the crappie bite to pick up this fall after the water clarity improves. Try tube jigs or minnow under a bobber in submersed trees in the backwater sloughs.

Mississippi River Pool 11

River level is 12.6 feet at Guttenberg and will rise to near 15 feet. Water temperature is 54 degrees at Lock and Dam 10. Walleye -Fair: High water and current will make fishing difficult this week. Try fishing side channel sloughs with less debris and current. Yellow Perch – Fair: Expect the perch bite to pick up into late fall. Look for fish out of the main channel using a live minnow floated under a bobber. Largemouth Bass – Good: Look for largemouth in the slack water areas off the main channel or running sloughs. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Smallmouth action has slowed with the high muddy water. Cast inline spinners or crankbaits along rock or tree habitat in current. Bluegill – Fair: Find bluegills in clearer water with slow current in backwater areas away from the main channel and sloughs. Black Crappie – Fair: Expect the crappie bite to pick up this fall after the water clarity improves. Try tube jigs or minnow under a bobber in submersed trees in the backwater sloughs.

Upper Mississippi River levels are still rising. Many ramps are under water. Water clarity is poor with a lot of debris. Water temperatures are in the mid 50’s. Fish are beginning to move toward the overwintering holes.

Mississippi River Pool 12

Water levels will rise this week and peak near a predicted 15.2 feet at the Dubuque Lock and Dam and 17 feet at the RR bridge. Water clarity is poor. The water temperature is around 60 degrees. Channel Catfish – Good:Try stink bait or worms near shore. Channel cats feed heavily near shore during flooded conditions especially along rock shorelines. Freshwater Drum – Good: Most anglers use a simple egg sinker and worm rig. Drum will be hanging out near shore in moderate current areas. Bluegill – No Report: Try finding clear water in the upper reaches of backwater areas; use worms and bobber. Largemouth Bass – No Report: Some bass may be found in the upper ends of backwater areas in cleaner water. Black Crappie – No Report: Use small minnows in the clear upper reaches of backwater areas. Bowfin – No Report: Bowfin are feeding in the leftover lotus patches. Spinners are working well, but some may also be taken on night crawlers.

Mississippi River Pool 13

Water levels will rise this week and peak near a predicted 15.8 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam. Water clarity is poor. Avoid large tributary streams as they are muddy. The water temperature is around 60 degrees. The north ramp at Sabula is not in use this year due to bridge construction. Channel Catfish – Good: Try stink bait or worms near shore. Channel cats feed heavily near shore during flooded conditions especially along rock shorelines. Freshwater Drum – Good: Fish worms with an egg sinker in moderate current areas near shorelines. Largemouth Bass – No Report: Try frog imitation lures and spinner baits in the upper ends of backwater areas and deep in the vegetated areas. Bluegill – No Report: Find the clear water in the upper reaches of large backwater complexes; use a simple bobber and worm. Black Crappie – No Report: Use a small minnow and bobber in the upper reaches of backwaters in clear water. Bowfin – No Report: Try a spinner in the dying lotus patches or a night crawler for this hard fighting fish.

Mississippi River Pool 14

Water levels will rise this week and are predicted to be 16.5 feet at Fulton Lock and Dam, 18 feet at Camanche and 10.8 feet at the LeClaire. These are Action and Moderate flood levels. Water clarity is poor. The water temperature is around 60 degrees. Channel Catfish – Good: Try stink bait or worms near shore. Channel cats feed heavily near shore during flooded conditions especially along rock shorelines. Freshwater Drum – Good: Use a simple egg sinker/worm rig in moderate current areas.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water level is predicted to be near 18.5 feet. This level is in a major flood stage, so boating is not advisable. Water clarity is poor. The water temperature is around 60 degrees.

Significant flooding in much of the district. Water levels range from Action to Major flood stages. Most of the smaller boat ramps are usable and will have water and debris on them. If you have any angling questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-872-4976.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage at Lock and Dam 15 in Davenport is 17.32 feet and is rising. Tailwater stage is forecast to reach 18.5 feet by Monday. Flood stage for Lock and Dam 15 is 15 feet. River stage at Fairport is 18.46 feet and is rising. Flood stage at Fairport is 14 feet. Many of the boat ramps are inaccessible due to the high water. The ramps at Marquette St, Credit Island, Clark’s Ferry, Shady Creek, and Fairport are all under water. Fishing has been slow with the high-water conditions.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 18.02 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is rising. Flood stage at Lock and Dam 16 is 15 feet. Tailwater stage is forecasted to reach 19.5 feet by Monday. River level at Muscatine is 19.60 feet and flood stage is 16 feet. That ramps at Big Timber and Kilpeck are closed due to high-water. Fishing has been slow.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 20.17 feet at Lock and Dam 17 above New Boston and is rising. Flood stage is 15 feet at Lock and Dam 17. Tailwater stage is forecast to reach 21.3 feet by Monday. River level at Keithsburg is 18.78 feet and is forecast to reach 19.8 feet. The Toolsboro landing is closed due to high-water. The Hawkeye Dolbee ramps will be underwater. The Ferry Landing is closed. Fishing has been slow with the high-water conditions.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 15.96 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and is forecast to reach 17.1 feet by Sunday. Flood stage is 10 feet. River level at Burlington is 20.38 feet and is forecast to reach 21.2 feet by Sunday. Flood stage at Burlington is 15 feet. River level at Fort Madison is 531.17 feet and flood stage is 528 feet.

Recent heavy rains has the river above flood stage and is forecast to rise through the weekend. Main channel water temperature is around 60 degrees and water clarity is poor. Fishing has been slow due to the high water. Most boat ramps are under water due to the flooding conditions If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19, contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.



SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

The rain has kept most away. Black Crappie – Fair: Picking up a few crappies out from shore around the flooded timber in 6 to 8 feet of water. Bluegill – Fair: Starting to pick up some decent bluegills around the rip-rap around the jetties and islands and the old road bed. Muskellunge – Fair: Anglers are catching a few muskies; some are getting over the 40 inch size.

Environmental Discovery Park North Pond

The fall trout release will be Oct. 27th at 10 am; 1000 trout will be released with 100 trout tagged for prizes. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Two weeks to go until the release

Iowa River (Columbus Junction to Mississippi River)

A couple feet above Major Flood Stage; NOAA is forecasting to stay above Major Flood Level until sometime mid-next week.

Lake Belva Deer

Lots of extra water in the lake; was about 1 foot above normal level on Tuesday. Water clarity is suffering due to all the rain. Water temperature is 66 degrees. Black Crappie – No Report: Weather is too unstable to forecast what the crappies are going to do. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Picking up a few bass in the more shallow water along the rocks and gravel bottom areas.

Lake Darling

7+ inches of rain since last Friday. Water clarity is down to 8 inches. Water temperature is 67 degrees. Lake was about 1.5 feet higher than normal midweek. Channel Catfish – Good: Try fishing in the back eddies behind the in-lake silt dams. Honey Creek above the lake is really moving right now.

Lake of the Hills

The fall trout release of 2000 trout is scheduled for Oct. 20th at 10:30 am; there will be 200 tagged trout for prizes.

Skunk River (Coppock to Mississippi River)

Well above flood stage.

Wilson Lake

The fall trout release is scheduled for Oct. 27th at noon; 1000 trout released with 200 tagged for prizes.

For more information on the above lakes and rivers, call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.





Central Park Lake

The lake is full after the renovation project; fingerling fish have been stocked.

Coralville Reservoir

The lake level is at 709′ (normal pool is 683.4′) and slowly rising again as of 10/11. The lake is now predicted to crest at 711.5′ on 10/20. All public ramps are under water and the Mehaffey ramp is closed due to construction. The emergency spillway level is 712 feet. Boating traffic on the Reservoir will be banned when it reaches 711 feet.

Diamond Lake

The lake is at normal level, but is still a little muddy. Minnows are not allowed here. Bluegill – Fair: Use small worms or jigs tipped with worms. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are catching fish off the jetties. Jigs tipped with worms work best. Most fish are 8-9 inches.

Kent Park Lake

The lake is currently drained for a lake restoration project.

Lake Macbride

The motor restriction is off; any sized motor may be used at no-wake speed (5 mph). Water temperatures have been in the low 60’s, but will start to drop with the forecast weather. Black Crappie – Fair: Use jigs or minnows around brush or over rock. There are a lot of 12 inch fish right now. Walleye – Fair: Troll crankbaits in 8-14 feet of water. The shallow water bite should pick up along windblown rock especially towards evening. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try crankbaits on the rocks. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Try topwater baits early and late then troll during the day.

Pleasant Creek Lake

The lake is still about 1 feet low. The fish cleaning station will close soon. Channel Catfish – Slow. White Bass – Fair. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair. Bluegill – Fair: Fish along weed lines in 7-9 feet of water.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Lake Keomah

Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with live bait near shore and around the fishing jetties. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a jig tipped with a minnow around deep structure. Try different depths until you find active fish. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use stink bait or chicken liver in 4-8 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cast the shoreline with spinnerbaits or crankbaits. Try a rubber worm or a crawdad imitation around the fishing jetties and along the dam.

Lake Miami

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cast crankbaits or spinnerbaits around the cedar tree piles and the fishing jetties. Try also rubber worms or other plastic along the rip-rapped shorelines and in the cedar tree piles. Bluegill – Fair: Use a chunk of night crawler along the fishing jetties or around the cedar tree piles. Black Crappie – Fair: Try jig and minnow combinations around the cedar tree piles.

Lake Sugema

The south boat ramp off of Highway 2 has been reopened. The north ramp is now closed due to a construction project. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cast the shorelines with crankbaits and spinnerbaits. Use crawdad imitations along the rip-rapped shorelines and the fishing jetties. Black Crappie – Slow: Try different depths with minnows and jigs until you find active fish. Drift or use a slip bobber and a minnow. Bluegill – Fair: Try live bait tipped on a small jig around the shorelines and fishing jetties. Keep moving until you find active fish. Walleye – Slow: Use a nightcrawlers rig or a jig and minnow combination along the dam and other rip-rapped shorelines.

Lake Wapello

Channel Catfish – Fair: Use chicken liver or night crawlers in 6-8 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits around the cedar tree piles. Try crawdad imitations along the rip-rapped shorelines. Bluegill – Fair: Cast small jigs tipped with a chunk of night crawler around the aquatic vegetation. Black Crappie– Fair: Drift or troll jigs tipped with a minnow in 6-10 feet of water.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 911.96 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. The lake has risen over 6 feet since last week, so be aware of floating debris. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another water body. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use night crawlers or chicken liver in coves or areas with some water running into the lake. White Crappie– Fair: Try minnows around structure. Trolling small crankbaits can also catch suspended crappies. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Troll crankbaits along rocky shorelines and around rock piles. Follow the gulls as they will be where the schools of hybrid striped bass are feeding. Try also vertically jigging spoon baits around rock piles. Walleye – Slow: Use night crawler rigs or jig and minnows around rock piles and submerged points.

Red Haw Lake

Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast the shorelines or edge of the lilies using rubber worms or crankbaits. Black Crappie – Fair: Use tube jigs along the shorelines; try tipping the jig with a minnow . Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with live bait along the shorelines and around the fishing jetties. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try night crawlers or chicken liver around the fishing jetties and the outer edge of the lily pads.

The district includes Mahaska, Lucas, Wayne, Monroe, Appanoose, Wapello, Davis and Van Buren counties. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Beaver Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Troll twister tails or tube jigs in the top 3 to 8 feet of water throughout the lake for 9.5 to 10.5 inch crappies

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Fair: Troll spinner rigs with night crawlers or lindy rigging with crawlers on the bottom in 8 to 15 feet of water. Start out from the marina and the humps out from the west shoreline between the 100th Street Boat ramp and the West Ramp bay. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Good: Troll silver colored live bait rigs and shad imitating crankbaits throughout the mid-lake portion. The hybrids are still young, so the upper end on size is around 19 inches. Black Crappie – Good: A decent fall crappie bite has started. Drift or troll jigs on the upper end and bays in the lower half of the lake or cast jigs around the rock jetties.

Don Williams Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Good numbers of crappies are being caught trolling twister tail or tube jigs in the upper half of the lake mostly from the boat ramp to 100 yards up from the beach. Many are young fish just under 8 inches, with some bigger ones mixed in.

Lake Ahquabi

Black Crappie – Fair: Drift or troll small white, pink and chartreuse twister tails or tube jigs.

For more information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers, call Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Cold Springs District Farm Ponds

Heavy rain this week has affected water clarity in ponds. Always get permission to fish privately-owned ponds. Bluegill – Slow: Try fishing 4 feet below the surface for suspended fish. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Largemouth bass are active in the fall and can be caught with a variety of lures and plugs. Channel Catfish – No Report: Try cut bait or commercial stink baits around structure. Black Crappie – No Report: Find crappies suspended and around structure. Minnows are a good bait in the fall.

Greenfield Lake

Fishery surveys this fall show a large year class of 7 to 8 inch black crappie and bluegills averaging 8 inches.

Lake Anita

Unstable weather conditions has slowed fishing. Bluegill – Slow:Anglers are having a tough time finding bluegills right now. Look for bluegills close to the creek channel during the day. Slow troll small jigs tipped with crawler for fish up to 9.5 inches. Black Crappie – Fair: The early morning crappie bite is best. Slow troll small crank baits or small jigs tipped with power bait to catch 9 to 11 inch fish. Anglers using minnows report catching limits. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Throw spinners along the vegetation and plastics around deep structure during the day

Lake Manawa

Fishery surveys this week showed good numbers of black and white crappies in the canals. Channel Catfish – Slow: Channel catfish have slowed a bit, but anglers report catching fish around Boy Scout Island. Fish will average 2 to 5 pounds. White Crappie – No Report: Try minnows under a bobber in the canals. Black Crappie – No Report: There is a good population of black crappies in Manawa.

Nodaway Lake

There is a good population of 9 to 11 inch black crappie in the lake. Water clarity is fair after the rains this week. Black Crappie – No Report: Fish the tree piles with minnows for black crappie up to 11 inches. Bluegill – No Report: Nodaway bluegills are 8 inches.

Prairie Rose Lake

Anglers are having trouble finding panfish in Prairie Rose. The lake has quality sized bluegills and acceptable size crappies. Bluegill – Slow: Look for fish around underwater reefs and drift/troll open water areas. Bluegills in Prairie Rose are 8 to 9.5 inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: There is a large population of 12 inch bass in the lake that offers fun catch and release fishing. Black Crappie – Slow: Try vertical jigging or minnows under a slip bobber in the brush piles to catch 10 plus inch black crappies. Be prepared to lose tackle.

Viking Lake

The pontoon area will is closed starting for repairs to the seawall. The project is expected to be completed by the end of October. Channel Catfish – Fair: Cast liver in the pontoon area of the lake. Sorting is needed for larger fish. Black Crappie – Fair: Use tube jigs around trees in 12 to 14 feet of water early in the morning and late afternoon. The fish are averaging 9 inches. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Jig plastics in deeper brush piles during the day and cast shallow structure early morning for largemouth bass of all sizes.

Fishing reports were hard to find due to heavy rains most of the week. For more information, contact the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Bluegill – Slow: Catch bluegill up to 8.5 inches with worms fished along the fishing jetties and shallow bays. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappies up to 9 inches using worms or small spinners near cedar tree brush piles. Channel Catfish – Slow: Catch channel catfish up to 16 inches with worms or prepared baits fished near the spillway.

Little River Watershed Lake

Largemouth Bass – Slow: Largemouth bass of all sizes have been caught using finesse plastics or jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles. Bluegill – Slow: Catch bluegills up to 9 inches with worms fished near cedar tree brush piles and shallow bays. Walleye – Slow: Catch walleye up to 22 inches using minnows or crankbaits fished along the roadbed or main lake points.

Three Mile Lake

Walleye – Slow: Catch walleyes up to 18 inches with crankbaits or minnows fished along the fish mounds or the dam in the evenings. Black Crappie – Fair: Use jigs or minnows fished along the fishing jetties.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Largemouth Bass – Slow: Largemouth bass of all sizes have been caught with finesse plastics fished along cedar tree brush piles. Bluegill – Slow: Catch bluegill up to 8.5 inches with worms fished in shallow bays and cedar tree brush piles. Walleye – Slow: Catch walleyes of all sizes using minnows or crankbaits fished along the roadbed or main lake points. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappie up to 9 inches with minnows or small spinners fished near cedar tree brush piles.

Water temperature in most district lakes is in the low to mid 60’s. The district includes Page, Taylor, Adams, Union, Ringgold, Decatur, Clarke and Madison counties. For more information, please call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.

MISSOURI RIVER

Missouri River (Sioux City to Little Sioux)

Channel Catfish – Fair: During high water levels, try below flooded wing dams and close to the bank or slower flooded areas from shore. Smaller tributaries should also be good, where channel catfish will find refuge from faster currents. Use worms, cut bait, or dip baits. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Try using live bait rigs or jigs tipped with worms along the bank and around tributary stream or rivers where they join the Missouri River. Blue Catfish – Good: Anglers report catching a few blue catfish on rod and reel and trotlines. Use live bait or fresh cut bait with live bait rigs along wing dam tips or in or close to the main channel of the Missouri River. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Flathead catfish are being caught on trotlines and rod and reel using live baits (chubs, bullheads, green sunfish). Fish below the wing dam tip, near rock structures, logs and along the bank with deeper water nearby.

Missouri River (Little Sioux to Council Bluffs)

Channel Catfish – Fair: During high water levels, try below flooded wing dams and close to the bank or slower flooded areas from shore. Smaller tributaries should also be good, where channel catfish will find refuge from faster currents. Use worms, cut bait, or dip baits. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Try using live bait rigs or jigs tipped with worms along the bank and around tributary stream or rivers where they join the Missouri River. Blue Catfish – Good: Anglers report catching blue catfish on rod and reel and trotlines. Use live bait or fresh cut bait along wing dam tips or in or close to the main channel of the Missouri River. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Flathead catfish are being caught on trotlines and rod and reel using live baits (chubs, bullheads, green sunfish). Fish below the wing dam tip, near rock structures, logs and along the bank with deeper water nearby.

Missouri River (Council Bluffs to Missouri State Line)

Channel Catfish – Fair: During high water levels, try below flooded wing dams and close to the bank or slower flooded areas from shore. Smaller tributaries should also be good, where channel catfish will find refuge from faster currents. Use worms, cut bait, or dip baits. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Try using live bait rigs or jigs tipped with worms along the bank and around tributary stream or rivers where they join the Missouri River. Blue Catfish – Good: Anglers are catching a few blue catfish on rod and reel and trotlines with fresh cut bait or live bait. Try by the wing dam tips, close to or in the main channel of the Missouri River for your best chance at getting bigger blue catfish. Flathead Catfish– Fair: Flathead catfish are being caught on trotlines and rod and reel using live baits (chubs, bullheads, green sunfish). Fish below wing dam tip, near rock structures, logs and along the bank with deeper water nearby.

The Missouri River at Decatur, Nebraska is at 29.77 feet (flood stage is 35 feet)/73,800 cfs./59 degrees. Missouri River water temperatures are down 3 degrees from last week and water levels are down 1.52 feet. Several boat ramps and tributaries are flooded. The Missouri River is above flood stage at Nebraska City and Hamburg. Water levels continue to be up due to recent rains in the Missouri River watershed.