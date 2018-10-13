Mental Health First Aid Sessions Forming

NAMI North Iowa is hosting free “Mental Health First Aid” training sessions soon. Andrea Mujica os the Assistant Director of Institutional Advancement talked about the mission of NAMI

Mujica says the Mental Health First Aid trainings will equip attendees with the necessary tools and knowledge to assist in identifying the signs of mental health challenges in all walks of life.

Mujica says the mental health trainings will be held next week.

Registration is limited to 30 participants. To register, interested individuals must send their name, address, e-mail, and phone number to naminorthiowa@gmail.com. Organizers ask that interested people should specify which session they prefer. They will recive a confirmation back to notifying them that they have been reserved for a spot in the training.