Boman Fine Arts Center to Host Official Grand Opening

The Boman Fine Arts Center, located at 225 John K. Hanson Drive Forest City, Iowa, will host a grand opening on Monday Oct. 15. Invitation only events will begin at 4:30 p.m. and continue until 6:30 p.m. when the center will open to the public. A program of events is scheduled from 7-8 p.m. followed by public tours from 8-9 p.m.

The Boman Fine Arts Center is the result of a vision to elevate the importance of the fine arts within the Forest City community. Forest City School District, the city of Forest City, and Waldorf University collaborated to create the 21st century performing arts center.

Through an extensive fund raising effort and because of the generous donations of many within the community, the vision began to materialize in the spring of 2017 with an official groundbreaking ceremony. Over the course of the next year and a half, the center took shape.

The center includes a 630-seat theatre. The theatre hosts a 36’x 80’ stage with orchestra pit, green room, dressing rooms, staging and set production area, full fly area and rigging, along with state of the art electronics, lighting and audio visual equipment. The theater can host weddings, special occasions, theatrical performances, art displays, regional and national touring groups, speaker engagements, and the Waldorf University Artist Series.

The complex also features a main floor lobby and art gallery offering approximately 2,000 square feet with available seating for up to 120 people and an overall capacity of 250. This area includes ample adjacent restroom facilities, parking and access to the outdoor patio area.

The upper level mezzanine with approximately 3250 square feet has available seating for 200 people with an overall capacity of 325 and features large, glass windows with a dynamic view of the surrounding community.

The grounds feature a 6,000 square-foot plaza, green space totaling 32,000 square feet, sidewalks and a parking lot.

For more information about the Boman Fine Arts Center please visit bomanfineartscenter.org.