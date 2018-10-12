Steven E. Buckley, 62, of rural Britt passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Monday, October 15th at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Fr. Jim Dubert officiating. Burial will be in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 P.M., Sunday at St. Boniface Catholic Church with a Scriptural Wake service at 2:30 P.M. followed by a rosary service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Steven Buckley Memorial Fund in care of the family. Just as he had in life, Steve wanted to help others in death by being an organ donor.

Steven Elmer Buckley, the son of Elmer and Marion (Brozik) Buckley, was born August 23, 1956 in Belmond. He graduated from Klemme High School in 1975 and continued his education at Iowa State University in Ames. After college, he returned to the family farm west of Klemme to help with the livestock and grain operation. Steve enjoyed playing catch with his dog Justin, his nephews and nieces, dancing, was an avid reader and researching farm practices on the internet. Steve was a loyal and devoted son, he would do whatever was needed to make sure his Mom and Dad were getting the care they needed.

He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, was a past Liberty Township Trustee and former board member of the Garner Farmer’s Co-op Society.

Steve is survived by his parents, Elmer and Marion Buckley of Garner; seven siblings, Barbara (Rod) Dodd of Garner, Thomas Buckley of Aledo, IL, Carol (Jerry) Tlach of Britt, Robert Buckley (Lola Vaith) of Garner, Linda (Jim) Gomez of Nora Springs, Bonnie (Dale) Hackman of Fort Atkinson, IA and Paul (Danika) Buckley of Center Point, IA; nieces and nephews, Brandon (Kelsey) Hrubes, Andrea (Tom) Welter, Nathan Hrubes, Travis Dodd, Corey Dodd, Julie (Matt) Schreiber, Lori (David) Kelly, Michael (Amanda) Tlach, Kevin (Kate) Tlach, Bridget Vaith, Alli Vaith, Nicholas Gomez, Amanda Gomez (fiancé, Peter Blanchard), Patrick Gomez, Garrett Hackman, Jacob Hackman (fiancée, Megan Hageman), Justin Hackman, Brody Hackman, Dustin (Cammie) Smith, Cole Buckley and Kaden Buckley; many great nieces and nephews; aunts and uncle, Ron and Phyllis Brozik, Donna Buckley and Margaret McLaughlin.

He was preceded in death by his nephew, Ryan Hrubes; aunt and uncles, Jim and Ella Marie Ridder, Leonard Buckley, Maurice Buckley and Tony McLaughlin.

