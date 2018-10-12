All Iowa driver’s license service centers and county treasurer’s driver’s license issuance sites will be closed Wednesday, Oct. 17 for employee training. Many locations will also be closing at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16 to allow for employee travel time. As always, online services are available 24/7 at www.iowadot.gov. Self-service kiosks are also available in convenient locations like libraries and retail shops. You can find an interactive map of all locations at https://iowadot.gov/mvd/iowa-
Iowa DOT Driver’s License Service Centers and County Treasurer’s Issuance Sites Closed Oct. 17 for Training
