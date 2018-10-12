Iowa DOT Driver’s License Service Centers and County Treasurer’s Issuance Sites Closed Oct. 17 for Training

All Iowa driver’s license service centers and county treasurer’s driver’s license issuance sites will be closed Wednesday, Oct. 17 for employee training. Many locations will also be closing at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16 to allow for employee travel time. As always, online services are available 24/7 at www.iowadot.gov. Self-service kiosks are also available in convenient locations like libraries and retail shops. You can find an interactive map of all locations at https://iowadot.gov/mvd/iowa- dot-locations....