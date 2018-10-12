Friday Night Football Scores

October 12, 2018 AJ Taylor Local & State Sports, Sports 0

On Friday night, area high school football scores looked like this:

Iowa Falls Alden Cadets 42  Forest City Indians 15

West Hancock Eagles 41   GTRA Titans 0

Newman Catholic Knights 41     St. Ansgar Saints 26

Garner Hayfield Ventura Cardinals 36    Clarion Goldfield Dows 0

Belmond Klemme Broncos 39   North Union Warriors 14

Osage Green Devils 42   Lake Mills Bulldogs 30

South Central Calhoun Titans 1   Eagle Grove Eagles 0  (Eagles Forfeit)

Don Bosco Dons 52   North Iowa Bison 0

Bishop Garrigan Golden Bears 57   West Fork Warhawks 26

Clear Lake Lions 42  New Hampton Chickasaws 7

Northwood Kensett Vikings 49   Tripoli Panthers  0

Johnston Cougars 52 Mason City Mohawks 0

Algona Bulldogs 30   Spirit Lake Indians 24

Central Springs Panthers 30   South Winn Warriors 29

Rockford Warriors 50  Riceville Wildcats 40

Carroll Tigers 27   Humboldt Wildcats 24

Crestwood Cadets 41  Hampton Dumont Bulldogs 13

 