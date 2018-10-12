Friday Night Football Scores

On Friday night, area high school football scores looked like this:
Iowa Falls Alden Cadets 42 Forest City Indians 15
West Hancock Eagles 41 GTRA Titans 0
Newman Catholic Knights 41 St. Ansgar Saints 26
Garner Hayfield Ventura Cardinals 36 Clarion Goldfield Dows 0
Belmond Klemme Broncos 39 North Union Warriors 14
Osage Green Devils 42 Lake Mills Bulldogs 30
South Central Calhoun Titans 1 Eagle Grove Eagles 0 (Eagles Forfeit)
Don Bosco Dons 52 North Iowa Bison 0
Bishop Garrigan Golden Bears 57 West Fork Warhawks 26
Clear Lake Lions 42 New Hampton Chickasaws 7
Northwood Kensett Vikings 49 Tripoli Panthers 0
Johnston Cougars 52 Mason City Mohawks 0
Algona Bulldogs 30 Spirit Lake Indians 24
Central Springs Panthers 30 South Winn Warriors 29
Rockford Warriors 50 Riceville Wildcats 40
Carroll Tigers 27 Humboldt Wildcats 24
Crestwood Cadets 41 Hampton Dumont Bulldogs 13