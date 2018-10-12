Forest City Rotary to Hold Oktoberfest

The Forest City Rotary Club will be involved in Oktoberfest this Saturday in downtown Forest City with the Pie Walk and Pumpkin Carving contest. Linsey Current os a Rotary member and explains that the organization has been in the effort to eradicate polio.

Current says people are invited to bring completed and pre-carved pumpkins and decorations for free to enter.

Current says attendees will witness a pie walk.

The event, in conjunction with Oktoberfest, will be held on Clark Street in downtown Forest City. It will take place from 11am to 2pm. Prizes will be awarded. Anyone wanting to make a submission to the Rotary cause can call Linsey Current at (641) 585-1040.