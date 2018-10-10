Tyler Murray is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for October 10, 2018

PREP OF THE WEEK OCTOBER 10 2018

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a sophomore at North Iowa High School. Tyler Murray led the Bison in the 54-20 defeat to Riceville last Friday night. Murray carried the ball 13 times for 129 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also converted a 2 point conversion. On defense, Tyler was the anchor, as he had 7 solo and 19 assisted tackles. Congratulations to North Iowa sophomore Tyler Murray, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.

Others considered: Tate Hagen, West Hancock Football; Easton Barrus, Belmond-Klemme Football;