Tyler Murray is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for October 10, 2018

October 10, 2018 Karl Wooldridge Local & State Sports, Sports 0

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a sophomore at North Iowa High School. Tyler Murray led the Bison in the 54-20 defeat to Riceville last Friday night. Murray carried the ball 13 times for 129 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also converted a 2 point conversion. On defense, Tyler was the anchor, as he had 7 solo and 19 assisted tackles. Congratulations to North Iowa sophomore Tyler Murray, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.

 

Others considered:  Tate Hagen, West Hancock Football; Easton Barrus, Belmond-Klemme Football;

