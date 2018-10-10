Sandra Schipull, 76, of Goldfield passed away Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at her home in Goldfield.

Memorial services for Sandy Schipull will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, October 15, 2018 at the Goldfield United Methodist Church, 121 West Chestnut in Goldfield, with Pastor Lynn Gardner officiating. Burial will take place at Glenwood Cemetery in Goldfield.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 14, 2018, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church in Goldfield on Monday.

