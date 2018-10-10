King’s Oval Office Meeting with President Trump Brings Results on Ethanol

Congressman Steve King, a member of the House Agriculture Committee, released the following photo and statement regarding today’s expected announcement that President Trump will instruct the Environmental Protection Agency to allow the year round sale of E15. The President is expected to publicly announce his decision during an appearance tonight in Council Bluffs, Iowa. King has been invited to attend the President’s appearance in Iowa.

“Last week, I met in the Oval Office to encourage President Trump to promote the increased use of biofuels like ethanol,” said King. “During our seventy-five minute meeting, I specifically urged the President to instruct the EPA to allow the year-round sale of E15, and I encouraged him to adopt policies that will open the door for greater use of even higher ethanol blends beyond E15.

One week after our meeting, the President is traveling to Iowa to announce that his administration will allow the year-round sale of E15. I am confident that when our producers learn of this decision, they will understand that their Congressman and their President have their backs on biofuels, and they will be as happy as I am with the President’s pro-ethanol actions today.”