Donald E. Stoffer, 96, of Belmond passed away Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

Memorial services for Don Stoffer will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 304 3rd Avenue Northeast in Belmond, with Pastor Dawn Pederson officiating. Burial will take place in the Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation will be held an hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

