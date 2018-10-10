Area 4H Students Participate in 4H Week

Iowans may see tractors parked outside of area schools on Tuesday as part of 4-H Week. More than 23,000 young Iowans took part in the program and some showed off their farm equipment to fellow students during this awareness week. J. D. Waybill is the 4-H coordinator in Hamilton County where the program is thriving, and it’s not just for farm kids.

Some 7,400 youngsters statewide are enrolled in Clover Kids. Waybill says 4-H is a great way to meet people and to learn vital skills.

There are 1,490 4-H clubs statewide being guided by 7,000 adult volunteers. Learn more at www.4-h.org.