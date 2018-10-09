Yeakel Takes Defensive Player of the Week Honors

MADISON, S.D. – The seventh edition of the Dacotah Bank/North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) Football Players-of the-Week was announced by the conference office Monday. Austin Eggl of Presentation (S.D.) was selected as the Offensive Player-of-the-Week for the second consecutive week, while his teammate Jaiden Machuca was named as the Special Teams Player-of-the-Week. MaCoy Yeakel of Waldorf (Iowa) was chosen as the Defensive Player-of-the-Week.

NSAA Football Offensive Player of the Week Austin Eggl – Presentation (S.D.) – 5’10” – 200 lbs., Senior – quarterback – Minot, N.D. – Eggl went 26-of-44 for 324 yards in the air with five touchdowns as Presentation (S.D.) defeated Mayville State (N.D.) 47-37 in North Star conference action. He threw touchdown passes of 57-, 15-, 18-, 7- and 3-yards.

NSAA Football Defensive Player of the Week MaCoy Yeakel – Waldorf (Iowa) – 5’11” – 170 lbs., Freshman – cornerback – Kanawha, Iowa – Yeakel came up with the game-clinching interception with 1:23 remaining in the game as Waldorf (Iowa) upset No. 16-ranked Dickinson State (N.D.) 23-22 in North Star conference action. He also had 11 tackles (4 solo, 7 assists) and a tackle-for-loss in the game.

NSAA Football Special Teams Player of the Week Jaiden Machuca – Presentation (S.D.) – 5’10” – 155 lbs., Sophomore – kicker – Parker, Colo. – Machuca was 5-of-6 on PAT extra-point kicks and converted both field goal attempts as Presentation (S.D.) defeated Mayville State (N.D.) 4737. He broke the PC program record with a 45-yard field goal in the first quarter, previously held by Gavin Voss with a 44yard field goal in 2013. Machuca recorded eight kick-offs for a total of 432 yards (long kick-off was 64 yards). He also registered three punts for a total of 63 yards.

Recap From Last Week’s Games

Waldorf (Iowa) mounted a furious fourth-quarter comeback to halt No. 16-ranked Dickinson State’s (N.D.) 17-game league winning streak on Oct. 6 in the Dacotah Bank/North Star Football Game-of-the-Week in Forest City, Iowa. Trailing 22-10 with 11:20 to go in the game, the Warriors racked up 13 points in a span of nearly two minutes and held on to a 23-22 thrilling victory over the Blue Hawks. WU outgained DiSU 445-349 in total offensive yards. Dickinson State and Waldorf each committed five turnovers in the game. Waldorf takes the sole possession for first-place in the North Star conference with a 3-0 record and lifted their overall record to 3-3. Dickinson State fell to 4-2 overall record.

Presentation (S.D.) extended their winning streak to two games after a 47-37 high-scoring affair over Mayville State (N.D.) in Aberdeen, S.D. on Oct. 6. Down 7-3 early in the game, the Saints scored 13 straight points for a 16-7 lead and never looked back. PC recorded 83 plays for a total of 487 offensive yards compared to MSU 58 plays for 419 total offensive yards. Presentation raised their overall record to 4-2. Mayville State dropped their third straight game, falling to 1-5 overall record and 0-3 NSAA conference record.

Tied at 6-6 during halftime on Oct. 6, Dakota State (S.D.) outscored Valley City State (N.D.) 10-6 in the third quarter for a 16-12 lead by the end of the third quarter. The Vikings shut down the Trojans 15-0 in the final 15 minutes of the game to earn a 27-16 NSAA conference road victory. VCSU recorded 87 plays for 389 total offensive yards (41 minutes, 20 seconds of time possession) compared to DSU 47 plays for 227 total offensive yards (18 minutes, 40 seconds of time possession). Valley City State improved to 3-3 overall record. Dakota State lost their sixth straight game, dipping their overall record to 1-6 and 0-3 NSAA conference record. Dickinson State, Presentation and Valley City State are in a three-way tie for second-place in the North Star conference standings with a 2-1 record.

Looking Ahead

This week’s Dacotah Bank/North Star Athletic Association Football Game-of-the-Week takes place in Valley City, N.D. where Valley City State (N.D.) return home for a conference game versus NSAA’s conference leader Waldorf (Iowa). Kick-off is set for 2 p.m. It’s the final home game of the regular-season for VCSU, where they are scheduled to play three straight road games to conclude their schedule. The Warriors won the last meeting held in Forest City, Iowa on Sept. 30, 2017 by the score of 39-35, WU’s first-ever win over the Vikings. No. 16-ranked Dickinson State (N.D.) returns home Saturday after playing three straight games on the road.

The Blue Hawks host Mayville State (N.D.) in the North Star conference action. Also on Saturday, Dakota State (S.D.) concludes their three-game home stand with the NSAA contest versus Presentation (S.D.).

Saturday’s Games:

Dacotah Bank/North Star Football Game of the Week: Waldorf (Iowa) @ Valley City State (N.D.) – 2 p.m

Mayville State (N.D.) @ (16) Dickinson State (N.D.) – 2 p.m. (Central Time)/1 p.m. (Mountain Time)

Presentation (S.D.) @ Dakota State (S.D.) – 4 p.m.

NSAA Football Standings

School Overall Record NSAA Record Games Behind Streak

Waldorf (Iowa) 3-3 3-0 —- Won 3

(16) Dickinson State (N.D.) 4-2 2-1 1.0 Lost 1

Presentation (S.D.) 4-2 2-1 1.0 Won 2

Valley City State (N.D.) 3-3 2-1 1.0 Won 1

Mayville State (N.D.) 1-5 0-3 3.0 Lost 3

Dakota State (S.D.) 1-6 0-3 3.0 Lost 6

Oct. 6 Results

Waldorf (Iowa) 23, (16) Dickinson State (N.D.) 22 – FINAL

Presentation (S.D.) 47, Mayville State (N.D.) 37 – FINAL

Valley City State (N.D.) 27, Dakota State (S.D.) 16 – FINAL