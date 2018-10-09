Winnebago Board to Discuss Windmill Project Again

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning to first discuss the condition of county secondary roads. The board will hear of any new projects and those nearing conclusion, then possibly point towards areas where work may need to be done.

The board will then discuss whether to approve a utility accommodation permit for Holland Contracting for electrical service. The work is slated to be done in the Forest Township, Section 28 as they install power lines to a new home.

The board is expected to appoint Ron Penning as a Trustee in the Logan Township.

The board will then take up the issue of a wind farm project being put together by Alliant Energy. The company is planning to add more power to the north Iowa power grid utilizing a wind farm that extends from Winnebago County through to Kossuth. The board held a public hearing last week to hear from landowners who would be affected by the additional wind turbines to be added to the area.

The board will meet at the Winnebago County Courthouse in Forest City in the Supervisors Room at 9am.