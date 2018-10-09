“We Remember” Early Pregnancy Loss Memorial Service

The Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa Birth Center, in partnership with Fullerton Funeral Home and Cremation Services of North Iowa, will hold its Annual Memorial Service for families who have experienced a pregnancy loss. The “We Remember” memorial service, open to parents, family members and friends, will occur on Monday, October 15, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. The observance will be held at Fullerton Funeral Home located at 123 2nd Street SE in Mason City.

Following the memorial service, an inurnment prayer will take place at Lullaby Lane in Mason City’s Elmwood Cemetery. Lullaby Lane is a paver pathway which leads up to the current memorial headstone in Lullaby Land. Lullaby Land is a designated section in Mason City’s Elmwood Cemetery where children lost to miscarriages less than 20 weeks are laid to rest.

Anyone who has experienced a loss at any gestation and at any time, even prior to this past year, is welcome to attend. “This memorial service is dedicated to helping families who have experienced this type of loss in their life. We hope those attending will find healing and hope for the future,” said Andrea Campbell, RN, Bereavement Coordinator at Mercy Birth Center and one of the organizers of the event.

Those wishing to attend are asked to call Mercy Birth Center at 641-428-7219 or Fullerton Funeral Home at 641-423-8676 with approximate number of people attending. For those who have lost a child to miscarriage and would like to purchase a paver with their child’s name and date of loss engraved on it to be installed in Lullaby Lane, contact Mercy Foundation at 641-428-7740.