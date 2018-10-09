Walkowiak Convicted on Multiple Charges

Jeffrey Walkowiak of Superior, WI, was sentenced on the charges of Count 1 “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Deliver,” a class C felony; Count 2 “Sponsoring, Promoting or Aiding in a Gathering Where Controlled Substances Unlawfully Used,” a class D felony;

Count 3 “Carrying Weapons,” an aggravated misdemeanor; and Count 5 “Failure to Affix a Drug Tax Stamp,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on May 14, 2018. For Count 1, Walkowiak was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $1,000.00 civil penalty (suspended), applicable surcharges and court costs. Walkowiak was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. For Count 2, Walkowiak was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $750.00 civil penalty (suspended), applicable surcharges and court costs. Walkowiak was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. For Count 3, Walkowiak was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $625.00 civil penalty (suspended), applicable surcharges and court costs. Walkowiak was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services. For Count 5, Walkowiak was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $750.00 civil penalty (suspended), applicable surcharges and court costs. Walkowiak was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Walkowiak was ordered to obtain a substance abuse and mental health evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.