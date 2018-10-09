Gov. Reynolds Issues Statement on President Trump’s E15 Decision

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a statement Monday following news of President Donald Trump’s decision on E15:

“Today’s decision from President Trump is a big win for Iowa. I am grateful to the president for following through on his promise to allow the sale of E15 year round–a decision that will bring greater stability to the ag economy. Once again, President Trump has shown his commitment to farmers in Iowa and the rest of the country.

“I have been a tireless advocate for an expanded ethanol market, taking every opportunity to speak with members of the president’s administration–including the president himself–on numerous occasions about the issue.

“Iowa is the United States’ largest producer of ethanol, and this announcement will provide positive momentum for our hard-working farmers. Across the state, we routinely see customers choosing lower cost, higher octane fuels like E15, when given the option. Despite previous summertime restrictions, Iowa’s E15 sales grew by 193 percent. And the number of Iowa fuel stations offering their customers the option of E15 grew from 40 to 217 over the last year. In Iowa, we regularly see a price advantage for E15 to be 10 cents below E10 and 44-50 cents below E0.

“I am eager to see E15 sales continue to grow with this long awaited announcement.”