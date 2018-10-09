4H Recruitment is This Week in Worth County

October brings a number of activities to the area including harvest and new recruits interested in 4H. ISU Extension Offices in area counties are busily putting together visits to local schools and functions to try and entice 4th graders and above to join 4H. One such recruitment is happening now thru Sunday in Worth County. ISU Extension Specialist Dennis Johnson explains.

The extension will visit each of the schools and talk with interested 4th graders about the merits of 4H and its long term benefits. Each day, the extension specialists will visit one or more schools during this recruitment week according to Johnson.

The 4H Recruitment Week will culminate with a major event on the Worth County Fairgrounds on Sunday night according to Johnson.

Those who want to learn more about 4H or how to join should call (641) 324-1531.