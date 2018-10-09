It’s Porktober

Thursday, October 4th

Video Streaming Rockford Volleyball at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7:00 PM Video Streamed

Friday, October 5th

KIOW Forest City Football at Clear Lake 7:30 PM Video Streamed

KHAM West Hancock Football at West Fork 7:00 PM Video Streamed

Video Streaming Southeast Valley Football at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7:00 PM Video Streamed

Saturday, October 6th

KIOW Iowa State University Football at Oklahoma State University TBA

KHAM Dickinson State University Football at Waldorf University 1:00 PM

Monday, October 8th

KIOW Forest City Volleyball at Central Springs 7:00 PM Video Streamed

Friday, October 12th

KIOW Iowa Falls-Alden Football at Forest City 7:30 PM Video Streamed

KHAM Graettinger-Terrill/Ruthven-Ayrshire Football at West Hancock 7:00 PM Video Streamed

Saturday, October 13th

KIOW West Virginia University Football at Iowa State University 6:00 PM

KHAM Waldorf University Football at Valley City State University 2:00 PM