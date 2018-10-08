Wright County Board To Review Reports and Bridge Work

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will review a series of revenue reports from two different departments in their meeting today at the Wright County Courthouse in Clarion. The first report will come from the Wright County Sheriffs Office and is a monthly report. The second report comes from the Wright County Auditor and is a quarterly revenue report.

Wright County Engineer Adam Clemons will then present a schedule for the rehabilitation of Bridge #66. The board will review the schedule and possibly approve it.

After a closed session on the purchase of real estate by the county is held, the board will hear a presentation on the new Goldfield Housing Project at 10am.