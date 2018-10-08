Worth County 4-H Club Leader Fall Organizational Meeting October 17th

The Worth County Extension Service will be hosting their annual 4-H Club Leader Organizational Meeting on Wednesday, October 17th at 7 P.M. at the Worth County Extension Office in Northwood at the Worth County Fairgrounds. Leaders will be going over the annual 4-H Club Year Schedule and answering questions about 4-H Club activities and events for the upcoming year. All Worth County 4-H Leaders and 4-H Committee Members are encouraged to attend. The meeting will begin at 6:30 P.M. with free pizza and 4-H leaders with questions may phone Mindy Tenold, Worth County 4-H Coordinator or Dennis Johnson, Worth County Extension Educational Specialist at the Worth County Extension Office at 641-324-1531.