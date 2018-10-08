Semi Truck Struck in Fertile Injuring Four

The Iowa State Patrol is reporting that four persons were sent to the hospital after a vehicle hit a semi tractor trailer this morning in Worth County. The accident happened around 7:40am this morning as a semi got onto Highway 9 from Balsam Avenue near Fertile. The vehicle reportedly slammed in the front of the semi.

The Patrol said that the semi driver was not injured, but two of the injured in the car were taken by a private vehicle while the other two had to be transported by ambulance to the hospital. None of the injuries appeared to be life threatening.