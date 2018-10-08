Men’s Soccer: Waldorf 1, Providence 0

The Warriors continued their winning ways Saturday, much to the delight of head coach Edgar Gonzaga.

Anthonio Coletto scored the game’s lone goal just moments after the halftime break ended, providing just enough offense for the Waldorf men’s soccer team which picked up a dominating 1-0 victory over visiting Providence at Forest City High School.

“It was a very good day to win again, and we had a good display from Anthonio again today whose been doing really well in the past two games,” Gonzaga said.

“To get three goals in two games – it’s nice to see his hard work is paying off.”

All the Warriors worked hard Saturday as Waldorf (5-6-1 overall) outshot the Pilots (4-3-1) by a healthy 32-5 edge, but goalkeeper Evan Bedard kept his team in the game with 15 saves, including eight in the opening 45 minutes.

That made Coletto’s marker even more important, ensuring the Warriors hard work paid off as he scored 1:34 into the second half off assists from Jordan Hardy and Mario Juarez.

Another strong day statistically for Coletto, who had both goals on Tuesday in the Warriors’ 2-1 upset on the road of No. 16-ranked Columbia.

Raul Guillamon-Bejar made sure that lone goal proved to be enough, making three saves in the shutout victory, the third straight win for the Warriors who next host North Star Athletic Association foe and No. 8-ranked Bellevue next Saturday at Bolstorff Field at 3 p.m.

“We are playing a lot better and now it’s time to prepare for conference next week,” Gonzaga said.