Hockey: Midland 5, Waldorf 0

FREMONT, Neb. – For the second straight night, playing short-handed cost the Warriors.

Host Midland scored three power-play goals Saturday afternoon, helping fuel their 5-0 win over Waldorf in NAIA hockey.

The host Warriors netted three power-play goals in Friday night’s victory over Waldorf, as well.

Waldorf (1-3 overall, 2 points) held tough despite seeing Midland score twice in the opening five minutes of the game, the second goal on a 5-on-3 power play.

The road Warriors battled and skated even with their hosts for nearly the next 40 minutes before Midland managed to ice the game with a goal 4:15 into the third.

The hosts then added to more power-play goals in the third period to close out the night’s scoring.

Jeffrey Veitch made 41 saves in goal for Waldorf, which now returns home to the Albert Lea Ice Arena to make its home debut as the Warriors host Lindenwood-Belleville on this coming Friday and Saturday nights.