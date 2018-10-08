Ernst Statement on Judge Kavanaugh Confirmation as Associate Justice for Supreme Court of the United States

Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) released the following statement after Judge Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed to serve as the next associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States:

“Over the past several months, Senator Grassley has led a fair and just process for Judge Kavanaugh and the American people. I want to thank him and the Judiciary Committee staff, for their hard work and diligent efforts. Their work is important to the people that they serve – in our home state of Iowa, and across this great country.

“We are lucky to live in the greatest country in the world – one where I am proud to serve my state and my country, in the Iowa National Guard and now as a U.S. Senator. As a Senator, I am committed to protecting and upholding the ideals of our country, and I take that commitment very seriously.

“Judge Kavanaugh is a highly-qualified justice committed to the rule of law and the United States Constitution. I congratulate Judge Kavanaugh on being confirmed by the U.S. Senate for his lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court of the United States.”