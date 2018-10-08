Brandon Pals, 42, died on October 3, 2018, at the University of Iowa Hospitals, following a courageous battle with cancer.

The funeral service will be Tuesday, October 9th, at the Immanuel Reformed Church, rural Belmond at 10:30 AM.

Visitation will be Monday, October 8, 2018, at the Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA, from 4-7 PM and will continue one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Brandon was born August 9, 1976, at Franklin Medical Center in Hampton, Iowa. He attended grade school at Meservey-Thornton and graduated from Sheffield-Chapin-Meservey-Thornton High School in 1995. He enjoyed being on the basketball team during his high school years. He was a member of the Immanuel Reformed Church of rural Belmond. Brandon graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education in 1999. He taught two years in the Wapello Consolidated Schools. After teaching in Wapello, he taught English in China for two different universities for 6 years. The last university he taught at was in Xian, China. While in Xian, he wanted to learn the Chinese language, and requested a tutor. That tutor, eventually became his wife, Liming Wang. They married in February of 2008 in the United States. They have three children: Daniel, Ivory, and Jessica.

In 2011, Brandon completed an on-line Masters Degree Program in International Conflict Management at Norwich University in Vermont.

Brandon enjoyed traveling and went on five different mission trips to share his faith in Christ. His travels included China, India, South Africa, Venezuela, and Peru, where he helped assemble the Sukup Safe-T Homes with Go Serve Global.

Brandon worked on the family farm until his illness in the fall of 2016. He loved sharing his faith, discussing politics, home schooling his children and spending time with his family and extended family.

He will be greatly missed by his wife, Liming (Wang) Pals, of Ames, and their three children: Daniel, Ivory, and Jessica; his parents, Vaughn and Jane (Field) Pals of Clear Lake, IA; brother Jonathan Pals of Woodbury, MN; his father and mother-in-law, Yan Di Wang and Hong Zhi Guo of Ames

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ormal and HIldegarde Pals, and maternal grandparents, Marlin and Eileen Field.

The family suggests memorials be given to Go Serve Global mission work or towards the family’s medical expenses.

Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474.