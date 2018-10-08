Worth County Board to Meet Today

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am by hearing from the County Engineer on secondary road matters.

The board will then discuss any lingering or new drainage issues before agreeing to supply requested information by the Northwest Iowa Care Connection. The group is the new mental health region that Worth and other area counties are looking to join.

The board will also discuss and approve a hay letting lease program.

The meeting will take place in Northwood at the Worth County Courthouse.