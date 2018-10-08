King Wants No Limits on E-15 sales

President Trump is due to speak at a rally in Council Bluffs tomorrow and is expected to announce the EPA will allow year-round sales of gasoline with a higher blend of ethanol. Republican Congressman Steve King says the EPA shouldn’t set any blending limits.

The federal Clean Air Act requires gasoline be blended with products like ethanol to reduce carbon emissions. King says it’s time to let market forces determine how much ethanol is added.

King met with President Trump in the White House this past Tuesday and this was among the topics they discussed.