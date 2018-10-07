Winnebago County To Take Up Wind Turbine Discussion on Tuesday

Winnebago County Supervisors will address the issue on Tuesday concerning Alliant Energy’s plan to add 1,000 megawatts to the Iowa power grid with a wind farm that stretches into Kossuth County. EDF Renewables is in charge of the project and believes that the process will go forward continuing to add a revenue base for the county. Supervisor Bill Jensvold highlighted the amount in a meeting of the supervisors last Tuesday

The project did bring some concerns by those who attended the public hearing last Tuesday. One of those was that when the turbine would be decommissioned, would it remain permanently on the site?

Owners of three eastern Iowa wind energy turbines are fighting a court order to tear them down. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported that attorneys asked Judge John Bauercamper on Wednesday to put a hold on his previous order to remove the turbines by Dec. 9.

The turbine owners are appealing a decision by the Fayette County Board of Adjustment to deny a variance that would have legalized their towers.

The wind towers built in 2015 drew opposition from housing developers and homeowners in nearby Fairbank who believed they would be detrimental to the town.

The city and housing developers filed a lawsuit claiming the county issued construction permits for the turbines without following zoning ordinances. Bauercamper sided with the city in 2016, and the Iowa Supreme Court upheld that ruling.

The Winnebago Supervisors have assured residents living adjacent to these turbines in Winnebago County that once the windmill is decommissioned, it must be brought down.

The board has referred the issue to the county attorney to make sure the language is correct before the project is considered again by the board.