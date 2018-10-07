Union Slough Driving Tour Open This Week

Union Slough National Wildlife Refuge has opened it’s auto tour route until next Sunday. It is a part of the National Wildlife Refuge Celebration Week. Visitors are welcome to drive the tour route from sunrise to sunset this week.

The auto tour route starts at the refuge headquarters and continues 4 1/2 miles through wetland, open water, and prairie habitat. Car tourists may see trumpeter swans, bald eagles, ducks, geese, shorebirds, great blue herons, pelicans, and white tailed deer.

Visitors are encourages to come inside the headquarters to view the interpretive displays. The indoor exhibits are open to the public from 7:30am to 4pm Monday through Friday.

Union Slough is located six miles east of Bancroft on County Road A-42. For directions or further information call (515) 928-2523.