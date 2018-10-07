Belmond-Klemme School Board Organizes

The Belmond-Klemme Community School Board has gone through the procedural process of organizing. In so doing, Jackie Burk remains President of the Board, Rick McDaniel is the Vice President. Thelma Martinez is the Board Secretary and Theresa Greenfield will become the Board Treasurer.

The board has decided to meet on the third Thursday of each month during the upcoming year. The board will move the November meeting to November 13th in order to accommodate the state school board convention and March meeting is now March 14th due to spring break.