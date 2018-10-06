“This Day Forward” Special Screening is This Weekend

A special screening of the motion picture This Day Forward will take place this weekend in Forest City. Jason Slater is helping to bring the movie to the area and explains that he has a connection to people in this true story.

This Day Forward is the story of Mike and Jennifer Jensen of Waverly. slater says he met Mike Jensen in Forest City in the early 1990’s and take the story from there.

Slater talked about how the movie came to be.

This Day Forward will be shown at the Forest Theater in Forest City on Sunday. There will be a meet and greet starting at 1pm. Admission is free, but free will donations will be taken.