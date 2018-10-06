SATURDAY MORNING FISHING REPORT: Fall Fishing Begins in Ernest

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperatures are in the upper 60’s. Water levels are 7 inches over the crest of the spillway. Bluegill – Fair: Use a small jig with a small piece of crawler fished under a bobber in 3-6 feet of water in Town Bay from the stone piers along the north shoreline of Town Bay, along Ice House Point and near the inlet bridge. Walleye – Slow: Try crawler rigs or crankbaits around Ice House Point, the dredge cut near Denison Beach, and around the rock piles near Gunshot Hill, Cottonwood Point and the East Basin. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth all over the lake using traditional bass lures. There is a 15 inch minimum length limit on largemouth bass in Black Hawk Lake. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use stink bait, cut bait, or crawler fished on the bottom along Ice House Point and in Town Bay, and along shore near the outlet. Yellow Perch – Fair: Use crawlers fished in 2-4 feet below a bobber on the lake side and marsh side

of the inlet bridge.

Brushy Creek Lake

There is a 15 inch minimum length limit on largemouth bass in Brushy Creek Lake, and a 40 inch minimum length limit for musky. Walleye – Fair: Drift or troll slowly crawler rigs, minnows or leaches in 15-20 feet of water. Yellow Perch – Fair: Find perch along the vegetation and deeper structure. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch bass along weed lines near shore just about anywhere with traditional bass lures. There is a 15 inch minimum length limit on largemouth bass in Brushy Creek Lake. Bluegill – Fair: Try tube jigs tipped with crawlers in 10-15 feet of water.

North Twin Lake

Water temperatures are in the mid 60’s. White Crappie – Slow: No Report – A recent survey showed most crappie are 6-10 inches with a few up to 14 inches. Walleye – Slow: Walleye up to 27 inches have been seen in recent netting surveys.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

Storm Lake has a daily limit of 3 walleye and all 17- to 22-inch walleye must be released; no more than one walleye longer than 22 inches may be taken per day. Walleye – Fair: Use crawler rigs and troll crankbaits along the edges of the dredge cuts around the lake in 6-10 feet of water. White Bass – Fair: Troll crankbaits or fish crawlers along the dredge cuts. Black Crappie – Fair: A recent survey showed crappie up to 10 inches can be found near shore; use a crawler or minnow fished on a small jig below a bobber.

Water temperatures in Black Hawk District lakes are in the upper 60’s. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Beeds Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Drift fish or troll with a tube jig or small minnow. Yellow Bass – Fair: Drift fish or troll with a small jig. Shore anglers should fish a small piece of crawler or cut bait off the bottom.

Clear Lake

Surface water temperature is 60 degrees. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use crawlers or cut bait in the areas where water is entering the lake. Yellow Bass – Fair: Drift or troll a small jig tipped with cut bait or a minnow over the reefs until you find fish. Muskellunge – Fair: Fish the edge of the vegetation and near docks.

Crystal Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Drift or troll small tube jigs or a minnow in the dredge cut or on the edge of vegetation. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use crankbaits.

Lake Smith

Black Crappie – Fair: Drift or troll a small jig or minnow in deeper near the outlet.

For information on the lakes and rivers in the north central area, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

Yellow Bass – Good: Excellent bite continues with good numbers of fish being caught. Cast mini-jigs or hair-jigs or use small baits tipped with wigglers. Don’t overlook the evening bite from docks as these fish will move shallow at dusk. Walleye – Good: Numbers of fish are being caught with traditional baits; good numbers of yellow bass are mixed in with the catch. Northern Pike – Fair: Anglers report northern pike action on the lake; Best area where there is flow into the lake.

Five Island Lake

Channel Catfish – Good: Numbers of fish are being caught trolling. Don’t overlook public areas to fish using traditional “cat” baits which will provide excellent action.

Lake Pahoja

Bluegill – Good: Recent surveys show good numbers of large angler size fish in the lake.

Little Sioux River (state line to Linn Grove)

Channel Catfish – Good: Report of angles catching fish from the river.

Lost Island Lake

Yellow Bass – Good: Reports of yellow bass being caught with black crappie and yellow perch up to 10 inches mixed in the catch. Use small lures such as a twister tail or hair jigs. Bluegill – Good: Recent surveys show numbers of fish approaching 7 inches in the lake. Black Crappie – Good: Recent surveys show numbers of angler acceptable size fish up to 10 inches in the lake.

Ocheyedan Pit #1

Channel Catfish – Fair: Recent surveys show good numbers of 17 -23 inch channel catfish.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Walleye – Good: Expect the fall walleye bite to start soon. Troll crankbaits during the day; wader fishing is your best chance to catch trophy size fish.

Spirit Lake

Walleye – Good: The fall walleye bite has started with action improving. Yellow Perch – Good: Good numbers of angler acceptable size yellow perch continue to be caught in the outside line of the weed beds. Bonus bluegill will be mixed in the catch. Northern Pike – Good: Angler reports of northern pike action on the lake; best area where there is flow into the lake.

West Okoboji Lake

Bluegill – Good: Rock piles in deeper water with stands of aquatic growth will produce good numbers of angler acceptable sized fish.

For more information throughout the week, contact the Spirit Lake Fish Hatchery at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Big Woods Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Anglers are catching some bluegill. Use a piece of night crawler under a slip bobber at various depths to find bluegill. Try fishing along and near any known structure.

Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)

Casey Lake is in good condition with clear water. Bluegill – Good: Try fishing various depths with a piece of crawler under a bobber near the edge of weeds or structure. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use topwater and plastic artificial baits. Black Crappie – Good: Try small pink and white tube jigs or a crappie minnow fished under a slip bobber by the jetties and dam areas in about 4 feet of water.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Reports of anglers catching a few walleye on the Cedar River in Black Hawk County. Walleye – Fair: Use jig and plastics tipped with half a crawler or crankbaits below woody structure or off of current break areas and below riffles.

River angling reports are few as interior rivers remain higher than normal with the recent flooding. Extended forecast calls for showers over the next week. Call the N.E. Iowa district office at 563-927-3276 for more information.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

River level at Lansing has risen to 10 feet and is expected to stay there through next week before tapering off. Water temperature is near 65 degrees. The Lansing Village Creek ramp is closed through October. For more updates, call the Guttenberg Fisheries Management office at 563-252-1156. Walleye – Good: Fishing wing dam areas will get easier with a drop in river levels. Use crankbaits or 3-way rigs tipped with crawlers in 8-12 feet of water. Yellow Perch – Excellent: Perch bite has picked up. Many 13 inch fish are being caught with a live minnow floated under a bobber. Northern Pike – Good: This time of year pike are attracted to cooler water coming in from springs and tributaries. Cast spoons along the edge of weed beds. Channel Catfish – Good: Try cut bait or stink bait in the main and side channel borders. Largemouth Bass – Good: Look for largemouth in the slack water areas off the main channel or running sloughs. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Smallmouth activity has picked up. Cast inline spinners or crankbaits along rock or tree habitat in faster current. White Bass – Fair: Cast flashy spinners or crankbaits along the rocks in main channel current for big white bass. Bluegill – Excellent: Find bluegills in clearer water with slow current in backwater areas away from main channel and sloughs. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Freshwater drum are actively biting in areas of current. Drop a heavily weighted worm rig into the current for some big fish action. Black Crappie – Fair: Expect the crappie bite to pick up this fall after the water clarity improves. Try tube jigs or minnow under a bobber in submersed trees in the backwater sloughs.

Mississippi River Pool 10

River level at Lynxville is up several feet at 18.5 feet and is expected to remain there next week. Water temperature is 66 degrees at the Lock and Dam 9. Walleye– Good: Fishing wing dam areas will get easier with a drop in river levels. Use crankbaits or 3-way rigs tipped with crawlers in 8-12 feet of water. Yellow Perch – Excellent: Perch bite has picked up. Many 13 inch fish are being caught with a live minnow floated under a bobber. Northern Pike -Good: This time of year pike are attracted to cooler water coming in from springs and tributaries. Cast spoons along the edge of weed beds. Channel Catfish – Good: Try cut bait or stink bait in the main and side channel borders. Bluegill – Excellent: Find bluegills in clearer water with slow current in backwater areas away from main channel and sloughs. Largemouth Bass – Good: Look for largemouth in the slack water areas off the main channel or running sloughs. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Smallmouth activity has picked up. Cast inline spinners or crankbaits along rock or tree habitat in faster current. White Bass – Fair: Cast flashy spinners or crankbaits along the rocks in the main channel current for big white bass. Bluegill – Fair: Find bluegills in clearer water with slow current in backwater areas away from main channel and sloughs. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Freshwater drum are actively biting in areas of current. Drop a heavily weighted worm rig into the current for big fish action. Black Crappie – Fair: Expect the crappie bite to pick up this fall after the water clarity improves. Try tube jigs or minnow under a bobber in submersed trees in the backwater sloughs.

Mississippi River Pool 11

River level at Guttenberg has risen to 10.2 feet and is expected to remain there this week before tapering off. Water temperature is 63 degrees at Lock and Dam 10. Walleye – Good: Fishing wing dam areas will get easier with a drop in river levels. Use crankbaits or 3-way rigs tipped with crawlers in 8-12 feet of water. Yellow Perch – Excellent: The perch bite has picked up. Many 13 inch fish are being caught with a live minnow floated under a bobber. Northern Pike – Good: This time of year, pike are attracted to cooler water coming in from springs and tributaries. Cast spoons along the edge of weed beds. Channel Catfish – Good: Try cut bait or stink bait in the main and side channel borders. Largemouth Bass – Good: Look for largemouth in the slack water areas off the main channel or running sloughs. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Smallmouth activity has picked up. Cast inline spinners or crankbaits along rock or tree habitat in faster current. White Bass – Fair: Cast flashy spinners or crankbaits along the rocks in main channel current for big white bass. Bluegill – Excellent: Find bluegills in clearer water with slow current in backwater areas away from main channel and sloughs. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Freshwater drum are actively biting in areas of current. Drop a heavily weighted worm rig into the current for some big fish action. Black Crappie – Fair: Expect the crappie bite to pick up this fall after the water clarity improves. Try tube jigs or minnow under a bobber in submersed trees in the backwater sloughs.

Upper Mississippi River levels have popped up after last week’s rain. Water clarity is better in backwaters and side sloughs. Look for fish to be more active as they start fall feeding activity. Water temperatures are falling into the mid 60’s this week.

Mississippi River Pool 12

Water levels will recede this week, starting at 10.6 feet at the Dubuque Lock and Dam and 12.6 feet at the RR bridge. Water clarity is fair. The water temperature is around 67 degrees. Channel Catfish – Good:Try stink bait or worms near shore. Channel cats feed heavily near shore during flooded conditions. Freshwater Drum – Good: Most anglers use a simple egg sinker and worm rig. Drum will be hanging out near shore in moderate current areas. Bluegill – Slow: Try finding clear water in the upper reaches of backwater areas; use worms and bobber. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Fish the upper ends of backwater areas in cleaner water. Black Crappie – Slow: Use small minnows in the clear upper reaches of backwater areas. Bowfin – Good: Bowfin are feeding in the leftover lotus patches. Spinners are working well, but some may also be taken on night crawlers.

Mississippi River Pool 13

Water level should recede this week, starting out at 11.5 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam. Water clarity is poor. Avoid large tributary streams as they are muddy. The water temperature is around 67 degrees. The north ramp at Sabula is not in use this year due to bridge construction. Channel Catfish – Good: Try stink bait or worms near shore. Move often if you are not finding catfish. Freshwater Drum – Good: The drum bite is on. Fish worms with an egg sinker in moderate current areas. Fish near the shorelines if possible. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try frog imitation lures and spinner baits in the upper ends of backwater areas and deep in the vegetated areas. Bluegill – Slow: Find the clear water in the upper reaches of large backwater complexes; use a simple bobber and worm. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a small minnow and bobber in the upper reaches of backwaters in clear water. Bowfin – Good: Try a spinner in the dying lotus patches or a night crawler for this hard fighting fish. White Bass – No Report: Good numbers of nice sized white bass are in the system, but recent water clarity issues have hampered fishing for them.

Mississippi River Pool 14

Water levels will recede this week, starting at 11.1 feet at Fulton Lock and Dam, 13.7 feet at Camanche and 8 feet at the LeClaire. Water clarity is poor. The water temperature is around 67 degrees. Channel Catfish – Good: Try stink bait or worms near shore or along brush piles. Channel cats feed heavily in flooded waters. Freshwater Drum – Good: Use a simple egg sinker/worm rig in moderate current areas. Walleye – No Report: A few walleye were caught off the bank with jigs and minnows. Bluegill – Slow: Use a bobber and worm in the upper reaches of Rock Creek or Cattail Slough. The water needs to clear up for fishing will improve.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water levels are near 12.5 feet. This level is slightly below “action” flood stage, so some boat ramps will be flooded. Water clarity is poor. The water temperature is around 67 degrees. Channel Catfish – No Report: Try stink bait or worms near shore. Fish near shore in flooded waters. Freshwater Drum – No Report: Use an egg sinker and worm rigs fished near shore in moderate current areas.

The water levels will fluctuate this week, but should recede. Most ramps are usable again, but some will have water on them. If you have any angling questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-872-4976.

SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

The fishing will pick up when the weather settles down. Black Crappie – Fair: Picking up a few crappies out from shore around the flooded timber in 6 to 8 feet of water. Bluegill – Fair: Starting to pick up some decent bluegills around the rip-rap around the jetties and islands and the old road bed.

Iowa River (Columbus Junction to Mississippi River)

The Iowa above Columbus Junction is dropping fast. It’s still high below where the Cedar comes in just above Columbus Junction.

Lake Belva Deer

Water temperature Monday was 75 degrees, but it has cooled some since then. Water is fairly clear again. Black Crappie – Fair: Not a lot of fishing pressure so far this week. Anglers out earlier this week were trolling for crappies down the middle down by the dam with some luck. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Picking up a few bass in the more shallow water up along the rocks and gravel bottom areas.

Lake Darling

Water temperature was 68 degrees Thursday morning. Bluegill – Good: Decent numbers of hand-sized bluegills are being caught in 5 or less feet of water. Water still hasn’t cleared up after last week’s heavy rains. So a little flash to any lure is a good idea. Channel Catfish – Good: Anglers continue to catch catfish.The current coming out of the feeder streams has slowed down, but you could still find decent numbers of catfish in them. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are hovering over the rock piles in about 5-8 feet of water. Spinnerbaits and spoons work best. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies were still out in deeper water around the rock piles earlier this week. Cooler water temperatures should bring them in shallower soon.

Lost Grove Lake

Water temperature has dropped into the upper 60’s. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are still catching crappies out deep, but if the nights stay fairly cool, they should start to move in to shallower water. Largemouth Bass – Good: Run your favorite crankbait on the north side of the lake, out along the mounds on the flats and in shallow. Bluegill – Good: Use worm and bobber in the flooded timber not far from shore.

Skunk River (Coppock to Mississippi River)

The Skunk River holding at about 1/2 bank full. Not to many anglers out on the Skunk recently.

For more information on the above lakes and rivers, call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.

Central Park Lake

The lake is full after the renovation project; fingerling fish have been stocked.

Coralville Reservoir

The lake level is at 704 feet (normal pool is 683.4 feet) and slowly rising again as of Sept. 27. All public ramps are under water and the Mehaffey ramp is closed due to construction.

Diamond Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs fished over deeper brush. Most fish are 8-9 inches. Channel Catfish – Good: Stink bait works best. Some limits are being reported.

Iowa Lake (Iowa County)

Largemouth Bass – Slow. Channel Catfish – Slow. Bluegill – Fair. Black Crappie – Fair: Fish in 12-15 feet of water and look for fish suspended a few feet off the bottom.

Kent Park Lake

The lake is currently drained for a lake restoration project.

Lake Macbride

The motor restriction is off; any sized motor may be used at no-wake speed (5 mph). Black Crappie – Fair: Use jigs or minnows around brush or over rock in 15-20

feet of water. There are a lot of 12 inch fish right now. Walleye – Fair: Troll crankbaits in 8-14 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try crankbaits on the rocks. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Try topwater baits early and late then troll during the day. Channel Catfish – Slow: Try cut bait or stink bait. Evenings are best.

Otter Creek Lake

The lake is full and has cleared up some. Yellow Bass – Fair. Channel Catfish – Fair.

Pleasant Creek Lake

The lake is still about 2 feet low. Use caution on the lake, as many of the new rock and wood structures are becoming submerged. There are 2 docks in at the main ramp and the fish cleaning station is open.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Lake Keomah

Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with live bait near shore and around the fishing jetties. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a jig tipped with a minnow around deep structure. Try different depths until you find active fish. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use stink bait or chicken liver in 4-8 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try spinnerbaits or rubber worms around the fishing jetties and along the dam.

Lake Miami

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try rubber worms or crankbaits around the cedar tree piles and the fishing jetties. Bluegill – Fair: Use a chunk of night crawler along the fishing jetties or around the cedar tree piles. Black Crappie – Fair: Try jig and minnow combinations around the cedar tree piles.

Lake Sugema

The south boat ramp off of Highway 2 has been reopened. The north ramp is now closed due to a construction project. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try crankbaits or rubber worms and crawdad imitations along the rip-rapped shorelines and the jetties. Black Crappie – Slow: Drift minnows and jigs at different depths. Bluegill – Fair: Try live bait tipped on a small jig around the shorelines and fishing jetties. Keep moving until you find active fish.

Lake Wapello

Channel Catfish – Fair: Use chicken liver or night crawlers in 6-8 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use rubber worms or crawdad imitating crankbaits around cedar tree piles and rip-rapped shorelines. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with a chunk of night crawler around aquatic vegetation. Black Crappie – Fair: Drift or troll jigs tipped with a minnow in 6-10 feet of water.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 905.72 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another water body. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use night crawlers or chicken liver in coves or areas with some water running into the lake. White Crappie – Fair: Try minnows around deeper structure. Trolling small crankbaits can also catch suspended crappies. Crappies will start to move shallow as the water cools. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Troll crankbaits along rocky shorelines and around rock piles. Follow the gulls as they will be where the schools of hybrid striped bass are feeding. Try also vertically jigging spoon baits around rock piles. Walleye – Fair: Use night crawler rigs or troll crankbaits around rock piles and submerged points.

Red Haw Lake

Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast the shorelines using rubber worms or crankbaits. Topwater lures can be productive along the lily pads. Black Crappie – Fair: Try tube jigs along the shorelines; tip the jig with a minnow if the fish get finicky. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with live bait along the shorelines and around the fishing jetties. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try night crawlers or chicken liver around the fishing jetties and the outer edge of the lily pads.

The district includes Mahaska, Lucas, Wayne, Monroe, Appanoose, Wapello, Davis and Van Buren counties. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Beaver Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Troll twister tails or tube jigs in the top 3 to 8 feet of water throughout the lake for 9.5 to 10.5 inch crappies

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Fair: Troll shallow diving shad imitating crankbaits or spinner rigs with night crawlers with little weight to fish 3 to 10 feet deep. The northern half of the lake is best; start from the beach up to the marina boat ramp. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Good: Troll live bait rigs and shad imitating crankbaits or soft plastics mid-lake where the two upper arms of the lake meet. The hybrids are still young, so the upper end on size is around 18 inches. Black Crappie – Good: A decent fall crappie bite has started. Drift or troll jigs on the upper end or cast jigs around the rock jetties.

Don Williams Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Good numbers of crappies are being caught trolling twister tail or tube jigs in the upper half of the lake mostly from the boat ramp to 100 yards up from the beach. Many are young fish just under 8 inches, with some bigger ones mixed in.

Lake Ahquabi

Black Crappie – Fair: Drift or troll small white, pink and chartreuse twister tails or tube jigs.

Red Rock Reservoir

White Bass – Fair: Fishing below the dam has been the best action for a mix of white bass and hybrid striped bass. Cast white twister tails fluke or paddle tail swim baits. Black Crappie – Fair: Some anglers are catching some of Red Rocks large crappies. Fall is good time to drift or troll panfish jigs in the arms and coves off the main lake.

For more information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers, call Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Cold Springs District Farm Ponds

Water clarity has improved in ponds this week. Always get permission to fish privately-owned ponds. Bluegill – Slow: Anglers report better bluegill fishing this week. Try fishing 4 feet below the surface for suspended fish. Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth bass are active on the fall and can be caught with a variety of lures and plugs. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait or commercial stink baits along weed edges and around structure. Black Crappie – Slow: Find crappies suspended and around structure.

Farm Creek Lake

Farm Creek has a good fish population with quality sized panfish. Black Crappie – No Report: Fish the creek channel for black crappie up to 12 inches. Bluegill – No Report: Drift or slow troll along the creek channel for bluegills up to 9.5 inches. Largemouth Bass – No Report: There is a good population of 13 to 15 inch bass in the lake.

Lake Anita

Fishing has picked up now that the weather has stabilized. Water temperatures are around 70 degrees. Water clarity is good. Bluegill – Fair: Look for bluegills close to the creek channel. Slow troll small jigs tipped with crawler for bluegills up to 9.5 inches. Black Crappie – Fair: The early morning crappie bite is best. Slow troll small crank baits or small jigs tipped with power bait to catch 9 to 11 inch fish. Anglers using minnows report catching limits. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Throw spinners along the vegetation and plastics around deep structure during the day

Lake Manawa

Lake Manawa is a good fall crappie fishing destination. Channel Catfish – Slow: Channel catfish have slowed a bit, but anglers report catching fish around Boy Scout Island. Fish will average 2 to 5 pounds. White Crappie – No Report: There is a good population of white crappies in Manawa.

Orient Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Anglers are catching acceptable sized bluegills. Bluegills at Orient have good body condition. Try small jigs tipped with power bait or crawler around tree piles.

Channel Catfish – Slow: Channel catfish bite has slowed, but a good population remains in the lake. Black Bullhead – Fair: Catch quality sized bullheads with night crawlers below the rock sediment structure.

Prairie Rose Lake

Prairie Rose will offer good panfishing. The lake has quality sized bluegills and acceptable size crappies. The water clarity has improved to 2 feet this week. Bluegill – Slow: Look for fish around underwater reefs and drift/troll open water areas. Bluegills in Prairie Rose are 8 to 9.5 inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: There is a large population of 12 inch bass in the lake that offers fun catch and release fishing. Black Crappie – Slow: Try vertical jigging or minnows under a slip bobber in the brush piles to catch 10 plus inch black crappies. Be prepared to lose tackle.

Viking Lake

The pontoon area will be closed starting Sept. 28th for repairs to the seawall. Channel Catfish – Good: Cast liver in the pontoon area of the lake. Sorting is needed for larger fish. Black Crappie – Fair: Use tube jigs around trees in 12 to 14 feet of water early in the morning and late afternoon. The fish are averaging 9 inches. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Jig plastics in deeper brush piles during the day and cast shallow structure early morning for largemouth bass of all sizes.

Water temperatures are around 70 degrees in the S.W. district. For more information, contact the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Largemouth Bass – Slow: Catch largemouth bass up to 20 inches with jigs and finesse plastics fished near cedar tree brush piles. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 8.5 inches with worms fished along the silt dams and fishing jetties. Black Crappie – Good: Catch crappies up to 9 inches using jigs under a bobber fished near cedar tree brush piles. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catch channel catfish up to 10 with liver fished along the dam.

Little River Watershed Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Largemouth bass of all sizes have been caught using finesse plastics or jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegills up to 9 inches with worms fished near cedar tree brush piles. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catch channel catfish up to 10 pounds with chicken liver fished near main lake points in the evenings. Walleye – Fair: Catch walleye up to 22 inches using minnows fished along the roadbed or main lake points.

Three Mile Lake

Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegills up to 8 inches with worms fished in shallow bays. Walleye – Fair: Catch walleyes up to 18 inches with crankbaits or minnows fished along the fish mounds or the dam. Black Crappie – Fair: Use jigs or minnows fished along the fishing jetties. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Catch largemouth bass up to 15 inches using finesse plastics fished near cedar tree brush piles.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Largemouth bass of all sizes have been caught with finesse plastics fished along cedar tree brush piles. Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegill up to 8.5 inches with worms fished in shallow bays. Walleye – Slow: Catch walleyes of all sizes using minnows or crankbaits fished along the roadbed or main lake points. Black Crappie – Good: Catch crappie up to 9 inches with minnows fished near cedar tree brush piles.

Water temperature in most district lakes is in the low to mid 70’s. The district includes Page, Taylor, Adams, Union, Ringgold, Decatur, Clarke and Madison counties. For more information, please call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.

MISSOURI RIVER

Missouri River (Sioux City to Little Sioux)

Channel Catfish – Good: During high water levels, try below flooded wing dams and close to the bank or slower flooded areas from shore. Smaller tributaries should also be good, where channel catfish will find refuge from faster currents. Use worms, cut bait, or dip baits. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Try using live bait rigs or jigs tipped with worms along the bank and around tributary stream or rivers where they join the Missouri River. Blue Catfish – Good: Anglers report catching a few blue catfish on rod and reel and trotlines. Use live bait or fresh cut bait with live bait rigs along wing dam tips or in or close to the main channel of the Missouri River. Flathead Catfish – Good: Flathead catfish are being caught on trotlines and rod and reel using live baits (chubs, bullheads, green sunfish). Fish below the wing dam tip, near rock structures, logs and along the bank with deeper water nearby.

Missouri River (Little Sioux to Council Bluffs)

Channel Catfish – Good: During high water levels, try below flooded wing dams and close to the bank or slower flooded areas from shore. Smaller tributaries should also be good, where channel catfish will find refuge from faster currents. Use worms, cut bait, or dip baits. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Try using live bait rigs or jigs tipped with worms along the bank and around tributary stream or rivers where they join the Missouri River. Blue Catfish – Good: Anglers report catching blue catfish on rod and reel and trotlines. Use live bait or fresh cut bait along wing dam tips or in or close to the main channel of the Missouri River. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Flathead catfish are being caught on trotlines and rod and reel using live baits (chubs, bullheads, green sunfish). Fish below the wing dam tip, near rock structures, logs and along the bank with deeper water nearby.

Missouri River (Council Bluffs to Missouri State Line)

Channel Catfish – Good: During high water levels, try below flooded wing dams and close to the bank or slower flooded areas from shore. Smaller tributaries should also be good, where channel catfish will find refuge from faster currents. Use worms, cut bait, or dip baits. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Try using live bait rigs or jigs tipped with worms along the bank and around tributary stream or rivers where they join the Missouri River. Blue Catfish – Good: Anglers are catching a few blue catfish on rod and reel and trotlines with fresh cut bait or live bait. Try by the wing dam tips, close to or in the main channel of the Missouri River for your best chance at getting bigger blue catfish. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Flathead catfish are being caught on trotlines and rod and reel using live baits (chubs, bullheads, green sunfish). Fish below wing dam tip, near rock structures, logs and along the bank with deeper water nearby.

The Missouri River at Decatur, Nebraska is at 31.29 feet (flood stage is 35 feet)/83,600 cfs./62 degrees. Missouri River water temperatures are down 12 degrees from last week and water levels are up 3.03 feet. Several tributaries are flooded. The Big Sioux River is above flood stage at 21.61 feet. The Missouri River is also above flood stage at Nebraska City and Hamburg. Water levels continue to be up due to recent rains in the Missouri River watershed.