Brown to Be Buried in Thompson Today

Some seventy years after leaving Thompson to serve his nation, Donald E. Brown will return to be buried with full military honors today. Army Private Brown’s remains were returned to his family for burial this week.

Brown was a member of the Company A 745th Tank Battalion who assisted in support of the 1st Infantry Division in Europe in World War II. Brown’s tank was destroyed in battle in Cambernon, France on July 28, 1944. Three years later, the tank, and the remains of those inside were found and then interred in the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, France.

It wasn’t until August of 2017 at the request of family and following extensive research on missing soldiers, that Brown was disinterred and then identified.