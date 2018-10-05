Steve Rochleau, 65, of Leland died Thursday, October 4, 2018 at the Lake Mills Care Center surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Monday, October 8, 2018 at Winnebago Lutheran Church, rural Lake Mills, Iowa with Pastor Bill Peters officiating.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 P.M., Sunday, October 7, 2018 at Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

