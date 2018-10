Merlin H. Beenken, 82, of Wesley, died Thursday, October 4, 2018 at Kossuth Regional Health Center, Algona.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 8, 2018, 10:30 AM at First Lutheran Church in Algona.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 PM on Sunday, October 7, 2018 at Oakcrest Funeral Services Wesley.

Oakcrest Funeral Services Wesley in charge of arrangements.