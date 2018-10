A Girl Scout Come and Go Registration will be held Monday evening in Forest City. Anita Matchie of the Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa explains.

Matchie says one of their main projects in the sale of Girl Scout Cookies in the late winter and spring.

Matchie says the Girl Scouts are active on a year round basis.

The Girl scouts Come and Go Registration is Monday evening from 5:30 to 6:30pm at the United Methodist Church in Forest City. For more information, e-mail April at vogtjam@aol.com.