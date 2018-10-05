Ernst and Grassley Seek Proper Care for Iowa Veterans

Senators Joni Ernst (R-IA) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA) sent a letter yesterday to the Iowa City Veterans Affairs (VA) Health Care System seeking answers to ensure Iowa veterans are receiving the proper care they have earned and deserve.

“Iowa veterans rightly expect the VA to properly manage crucial medical appointments, especially with follow-ups, lab or imaging tests. I remain concerned about the level of care that our veterans are receiving,” said Senator Ernst.

“It’s important to get to the bottom of how many radiology orders were canceled in error and what follow-up was done or not done, and if not, why not. Accountability is the only way to make sure veterans receive the high quality care that they’ve earned,” said Senator Grassley.

This letter follows a recent report in USA Today saying the VA Office of Inspector General (OIG) is conducting an audit of radiology appointment cancellations at the Iowa City VA Health Care System.

Ernst and Grassley asked the Iowa City VA to respond to the following questions: