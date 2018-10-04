The Village Chateau Motel Prepares for Burning

The Village Chateau Motel is being readied for burning according to officials with the Forest City Hall. The city took possession of the facility this past summer and has been slowly removing items and auctioning off parts of the motel which sits across from the Shooters Bar and Grill and the A & W Family Restaurant in Forest City on Highways 69 and 9. Already the roof has been removed on most of the facility and leftover furniture and bedding has been taken out.

Barbara Smith, City Administrator with Forest City said that while there were concerns of small animals such as rats, mice, or other woodland creatures making their home in the buildings, it appears that is not the case.

Smith says that the asbestos has been removed and all utility lines underground and above ground have been shut off.

The city is planning to burn down the buildings in a training exercise that may involve outside fire departments from other cities.