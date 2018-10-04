Prestage Foods Expansion Poses Additional Child Care Issues

The executive director of a family resource center says the opening of the Prestage Foods pork processing plant in Eagle Grove in the next few months is going to stretch the already thin child care availability in three north-central Iowa counties. McKinley Bailey is the executive director of Building Families Early Childhood Area in Clarion. He says the plant is expected to add one-thousand new jobs.

Bailey says the shortage of quality child care providers could reach a crisis. His organization is trying to help by providing consultants to child care providers, and some monetary help.

They plan to announce a grant program in November that would also help providers.

He says they are concerned that the wages in Hamilton, Humboldt and Wright Counties are not enough for the child care workers.

Bailey is a former Iowa state representative. The Prestage plant will begin operations by early next year.