Local Weather Blamed on “Ring of Fire” Condition

Persistent heavy rains that have pummeled parts of northern Iowa in recent weeks can be blamed on a more active weather pattern in addition to an atmospheric condition called the Ring of Fire. That’s according to State Climatologist Justin Glisan.

Preliminary data shows last month was Iowa’s third-wettest September on record with a statewide average rainfall total of 7.8 inches, about 4.5 inches more than normal. It’s unusual to see the Ring of Fire pattern in the fall, according to Glisan.

The average temperature in Forest City last month of 75.1 degrees was about three degrees warmer than normal. September was a record breaker for the area in terms of rain. Forest City received 11.41 inches of rain. The normal amount was 3.24 inches.