Keith Schmid, 58, of Britt passed away Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at his home in Britt.

Funeral services for Keith Schmid will be held on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at 5:30 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt with Jerry Meyer officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 5, 2018 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt and will continue one hour prior to the funeral service on Saturday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Chapel

178 Center Street West

Britt, Iowa 50423

641-843-3839