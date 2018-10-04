Caroline A. (Bartz) Rother, 77 of Alexander passed away Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center in Clarion.

Funeral services for Caroline Rother will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at Immanuel United Church of Christ, 204 East South Street in Latimer with Pastor Joseph Dunnwald officiating. Burial will take place at Marion Center Cemetery in rural Latimer.

Visitation will be held on from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, October 5, 2018 at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Latimer, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

