Tate Hagen is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for October 3, 2018

PREP OF THE WEEK OCTOBER 3 2018

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a junior at West Hancock High School. Tate Hagen helped the Eagles win their homecoming game 47-8 over North Union Friday night. Tate carried the ball 20 times for 211 yards and 3 touchdowns, including a 45 yarder. On defense, Hagen had 3.5 tackles, including one for loss. Congratulations to West Hancock football player Tage Hagen, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.

Others considered: Easton Barrus, Belmond-Klemme Football; Cael Boehmer, Lake Mills Football; Hannah Hanson, Lake Mills Volleyball; Kelsey Koch, Forest City Volleyball;