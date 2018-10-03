Jose A. Gomez, 43, of Latimer passed away Friday, September 28, 2018.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Jose will be held on Friday, October 5, 2018 at 10:30 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1207 3rd St Northeast in Belmond.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, October 4, 2018 with a Rosary and Scriptural Wake service beginning at 7:00 PM, on Thursday at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond.

